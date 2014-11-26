50 Fashionable Black Friday Sales to Shop All Weekend

Fall and Pre-Fall ready-to-wear will be marked down 40%, and shoes and bags (yes, bags!) will be marked down 30%.
Aritzia
Take up to 60% off select items. Starts Nov. 26th and ends Nov. 30th.
ASOS
25% off party wear
AYR
Take an extra 50% off sale items with code SALEONSALE. Starts Nov. 28th and ends Nov. 30th.
Barney’s Warehouse
Take an extra 50% off clearance and extra 40% off sitewide.
Boden
30% off site wide. Starts Nov. 27th and ends Dec. 1st.
Boohoo
Take 30% off select items with code THEBIGWEEKENDER. Starts Nov. 27th and ends Nov. 30th.
Botkier
Receive 25% off any purchase with code GIVEBOTKIER
Bloomingdale’s
Save up to 50% off select items. Starts Nov. 24th and ends Nov. 29th.
Calypso St. Barth
Take an extra 40% off sale styles.
Converse
25% off gift guide, a curated list of select items on the site and free shipping Nov. 27 to Nov. 30
Current/Elliott
Take 25% off site. Nov. 26th through Dec. 1st.
Diane von Furstenberg
40% off select items through Dec. 1.
Equipment:
Take 25% off site wide. Starts Nov. 26th and ends Dec. 1st.
H&M
Up to 70% off select items. Ends Nov. 29th.
Helmut Lang
40% off select items through Dec. 1.
House of Harlow
25% off select items. Starts Nov. 28th and ends Dec. 1st.
Intermix
Take an extra 30% off sale items. Nov. 27th to Dec. 1st.
J.Crew
Take 30% off with code GETFESTIVE through Dec. 2.
Joe Fresh
Take 50% off full-priced items site wide (some exclusions apply) on Nov. 28th.
Kate Spade
Up to 75% off select items through Nov. 29.
Knockaround
Get free black tortoise shell premiums with every order, no minimum purchase required. Free black tortoise shell Fort Knocks with every order over $50. Through 11/28
La Mer Collections
30% OFF + GWP Brazilian Druzy necklace with any order over $200 from 11/28 to 11/30
La Garconne
Take an additional 30% of all sale items before Black Friday even hits using the code PREBFD30.
Loeffler Randall
30% off select fall items.
Madewell
25% off your purchase with code GIFTON. From Nov. 25th through Nov. 30th.
Matches Fashion
30% off select fall items with code BLKFR30.
Marie Turnor
The accessory brand is offering 50% off sale items with 25% of proceeds donated to Disney Family Cancer Center. Nov. 25 through Dec. 3.
ModCloth
50% off select styles. Starts Nov. 26th and ends Nov. 30th.
Need Supply Co
Extra 30% off sale items through Nov. 30.
Net-a-Porter:
Up to 50% off sitewide.
Oak
Take a whopping 50% off the entire site starting on Black Friday.
Otte
Take an extra 40% off sale items with code BlackFridayEA. Ends Nov. 28th.
Physique 57
Take $57 off 10-class packages as well as 4 days (Friday through Monday) of complimentary access to online workouts.
Piperlime
25% off site wide with code IHEARTNYC. Ends Nov. 28th.
Rebecca Minkoff
Take u to 50% off select items and 25% off orders of $275 or more through Dec. 1.
Sandro
Up to 50% off the Fall collection and an additional 10% off sale and full price styles.. Valid from 11/28 to 12/1.
Seychelles & BC Footwear
Take 20-30% of select styles. No code required; prices as marked. Valid from 11/27 at 6 p.m. to 12/1.
Shoemint
6-% off all sale items through Dec. 1
Shopbop
Up to 25% off your order with code GOBIG14.
SHOP HERS
The online luxury resale site is offering 50% off top luxury finds like Hermes, Chanel, Prada on 11/28, Louis Vuitton under $500 on 12/1.
Spring
One-time $30 off any purchase of $100 or more through Dec. 1
Stella & Dot
All sale items will be reduced by an additional 25% off from 11/25-11/30.
Stetson
Take 25% off all purchases with code CYBER25. Nov. 24th through Dec. 2nd.
Supersmile
Take 25% off site-wide from Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. to Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.
Target
40% off apparel, and many other non-fashion deals. Nov. 26 through Nov. 28.
Theory
40% off select items.
Zara
Varied discounts starting Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.