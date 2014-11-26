StyleCaster
50 Fashionable Black Friday Sales to Shop All Weekend

by
3.1 Phillip Lim

Fall and Pre-Fall ready-to-wear will be marked down 40%, and shoes and bags (yes, bags!) will be marked down 30%.

Aritzia
Take up to 60% off select items. Starts Nov. 26th and ends Nov. 30th.

ASOS
25% off party wear

AYR
Take an extra 50% off sale items with code SALEONSALE. Starts Nov. 28th and ends Nov. 30th.

Barney’s Warehouse
Take an extra 50% off clearance and extra 40% off sitewide.

Boden
30% off site wide. Starts Nov. 27th and ends Dec. 1st.

Boohoo
Take 30% off select items with code THEBIGWEEKENDER. Starts Nov. 27th and ends Nov. 30th.

Botkier
Receive 25% off any purchase with code GIVEBOTKIER

Bloomingdale’s
Save up to 50% off select items. Starts Nov. 24th and ends Nov. 29th.

Calypso St. Barth
Take an extra 40% off sale styles.

Converse
25% off gift guide, a curated list of select items on the site and free shipping Nov. 27  to Nov. 30

Current/Elliott
Take 25% off site. Nov. 26th through Dec. 1st.

Diane von Furstenberg
40% off select items through Dec. 1.

Equipment:
Take 25% off site wide. Starts Nov. 26th and ends Dec. 1st.

H&M
Up to 70% off select items. Ends Nov. 29th.

Helmut Lang
40% off select items through Dec. 1.

House of Harlow
25% off select items. Starts Nov. 28th and ends Dec. 1st.

Intermix
Take an extra 30% off sale items. Nov. 27th to Dec. 1st.

J.Crew
Take 30% off with code GETFESTIVE through Dec. 2.

Joe Fresh
Take 50% off full-priced items site wide (some exclusions apply) on Nov. 28th.

Kate Spade
Up to 75% off select items through Nov. 29.

Knockaround
Get free black tortoise shell premiums with every order, no minimum purchase required. Free black tortoise shell Fort Knocks with every order over $50. Through 11/28

La Mer Collections
30% OFF + GWP Brazilian Druzy necklace with any order over $200 from 11/28  to 11/30

La Garconne
Take an additional 30% of all sale items before Black Friday even hits using the code PREBFD30.

Loeffler Randall
30% off select fall items.

Madewell
25% off your purchase with code GIFTON. From Nov. 25th through Nov. 30th.

Matches Fashion
30% off select fall items with code BLKFR30.

Marie Turnor 
The accessory brand is offering 50% off sale items with 25% of proceeds donated to Disney Family Cancer Center. Nov. 25 through Dec. 3.

ModCloth
50% off select styles. Starts Nov. 26th and ends Nov. 30th.

Need Supply Co
Extra 30% off sale items through Nov. 30.

Net-a-Porter:
Up to 50% off sitewide.

Oak
Take a whopping 50% off the entire site starting on Black Friday.

Otte
Take an extra 40% off sale items with code BlackFridayEA. Ends Nov. 28th.

Physique 57
Take $57 off 10-class packages as well as 4 days (Friday through Monday) of complimentary access to online workouts.

Piperlime
25% off site wide with code IHEARTNYC. Ends Nov. 28th.

Rebecca Minkoff
Take u to 50% off select items and 25% off orders of $275 or more through Dec. 1.

Sandro
Up to 50% off the Fall collection and an additional 10% off sale and full price styles.. Valid from 11/28 to 12/1.

Seychelles & BC Footwear
Take 20-30% of select styles. No code required; prices as marked. Valid from 11/27 at 6 p.m. to 12/1.

Shoemint
6-% off all sale items through Dec. 1

Shopbop
Up to 25% off your order with code GOBIG14.

SHOP HERS
The online luxury resale site is offering 50% off top luxury finds like Hermes, Chanel, Prada on 11/28, Louis Vuitton under $500 on 12/1.

Spring
One-time $30 off any purchase of $100 or more through Dec. 1

Stella & Dot
All sale items will be reduced by an additional 25% off from 11/25-11/30.

Stetson
Take 25% off all purchases with code CYBER25. Nov. 24th through Dec. 2nd.

Supersmile
Take 25% off site-wide from Nov. 28 at 12:01 a.m. to Dec. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

Target
40% off apparel, and many other non-fashion deals. Nov. 26 through Nov. 28.

Theory
40% off select items.

Zara
Varied discounts starting Nov. 27 at 8 p.m.

