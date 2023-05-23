Read Next: Summer’s Hottest Nail Trends Include Mermaid Manis & Milky Nails
Amazon Has Incredible Deals on Trendy Sunglasses, Starting at Just $7

Stock up for any upcoming vacations.
Amazon Affordable Sunglasses
Amazon
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As much as I’ve always wanted to be, I’ve never been one to invest in an expensive pair of sunglasses. I either accidentally break them, lose them, or simply get tired of wearing the same style overtime, rendering the whole idea of dropping more than I should useless. I much prefer to put what I’d spend on one pair into purchasing many low-stake options that I can switch in and out with different outfits throughout the summer.

If any of this rings true for you, too, then I’ve got some great news: Amazon is just the spot to stock up on affordable lenses. With some options going as low as $7 (seriously!!), you can easily toss them in your bag without a case, guilt-free. Plus, if you do happen to lose them, you can simply order another replacement for what costs less than your lunch out (or in my terms, two subway rides.)

The retailer has

from wayfarers to retro looks to "vintage inspired" pairs, all with thousands of shopper-reviews to back their quality and appearance. In some cases, you can get package deals on four

Tskestvy 4 Pieces Retro Sunglasses Vintage Sunglasses Small Square Rectangle 90s Glasses Trendy Y2K for Women Aesthetic

$16.99 $29.99 43% Off
which is a killer deal if you're attending festivals with friends this summer. And, if you prefer to keep some cheap sunglasses alongside one nice pair, Amazon has brands like

Versace VE 4405 GB1/87 Black Plastic Rectangle Sunglasses Grey Lens

$129.99 $264.00 51% Off
and

Prada PR01OS Sunglasses-Gray Gradient lens Black (1AB3M1)-55mm

$121.52 $225.00 46% Off
to shop.

Read on for our few picks that Amazon carries.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses
Amazon

KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses

I feel like retro sunglasses are super on trend, with celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner rocking them. Scoop this pack of two for just $7 right now. It comes in a surplus of additional colors.

KUGUAOK Retro Rectangle Sunglasses

$6.99
SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon

SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses

I usually gravitate towards this kind of sunglasses style, because they simply look good with everything. This design instantly makes you look cooler, even if you’re rocking a ratty hoodie. Thank me later.

SOJOS Small Round Polarized Sunglasses

$14.99
SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses
Amazon

SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

If you’d rather play things safe, this round classic tortoise shell pair is a popular option. It also comes in shades like black and clear.

SOJOS Small Round Classic Polarized Sunglasses

$14.99
SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses
Amazon

SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses

For 48 percent off, you may as well grab two of these almost cat eye-like shades.

SOJOS Classic Round Sunglasses

$12.99
Winlove Sunglasses
Amazon

WINLOVE Polarized Sunglasses

If you’re a hipster, you’ll probably like these. Don’t @ me.

WINLOVE Polarized Sunglasses

$8.49
