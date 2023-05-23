Amazon Has Incredible Deals on Trendy Sunglasses, Starting at Just $7

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
As much as I’ve always wanted to be, I’ve never been one to invest in an expensive pair of sunglasses. I either accidentally break them, lose them, or simply get tired of wearing the same style overtime, rendering the whole idea of dropping more than I should useless. I much prefer to put what I’d spend on one pair into purchasing many low-stake options that I can switch in and out with different outfits throughout the summer.
If any of this rings true for you, too, then I’ve got some great news: Amazon is just the spot to stock up on affordable lenses. With some options going as low as $7 (seriously!!), you can easily toss them in your bag without a case, guilt-free. Plus, if you do happen to lose them, you can simply order another replacement for what costs less than your lunch out (or in my terms, two subway rides.)
Read on for our few picks that Amazon carries.
I feel like retro sunglasses are super on trend, with celebs like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner rocking them. Scoop this pack of two for just $7 right now. It comes in a surplus of additional colors.
I usually gravitate towards this kind of sunglasses style, because they simply look good with everything. This design instantly makes you look cooler, even if you’re rocking a ratty hoodie. Thank me later.
If you’d rather play things safe, this round classic tortoise shell pair is a popular option. It also comes in shades like black and clear.
For 48 percent off, you may as well grab two of these almost cat eye-like shades.
If you’re a hipster, you’ll probably like these. Don’t @ me.
