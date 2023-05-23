Reviewer-Loved Wacoal, Bali, & Maidenform Shapewear Is Up to 65% Off at This Lingerie Retailer

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Raise your hand if you’ve ever felt personally victimized by ill-fitting, uncomfortable shapewear that digs, squeezes, and is impossible to get out of. Whether it’s for a wedding, work, or date nights, putting on shapewear has historically been a bit of a nightmare. However, though I know it’s hard to believe, smoothing undergarments that feel like a comfortable hug (and not like sausage casing) do exist — and HerRoom has them all on sale right now.

If you’re looking for high-quality, affordable shapewear that gives you a ‘lil extra support under all of your looks — think low-cut necklines, numerous straps, and complicated hemlines — now is the time to shop. HerRoom has nearly 300 shapewear pieces from classic undergarment brands like Wacoal, Maidenform, Bali, and Naomi & Nicole for up to 65 percent off. There are plenty of the most popular shapewear styles (aka shorts, bodysuits, and briefs) as well as sleeved tops, bras, tank tops, and leggings. No matter what level of smoothing and cinching you seek, you’ll find that HerRoom carries both designs that feature light control fabrics that feel like you’re wearing nothing at all and firmer materials with extra compression that hold your shape all day long.

Because we live to shop, we’ve made it easy to sift through HerRoom’s shapewear sale section by dropping only the best shapewear pieces below. So, without further ado, here are the best shapewear styles at HerRoom to shop on sale right now.

Self Expressions Wirefree Camisole with Foam Cups

What’s great about this bodysuit is its ability to smooth and shape underneath clothes, as well as work as a sexy going-out top.

Self Expressions Wirefree Camisole with Foam Cups $18.90 (Originally $27) Buy Now

Special Intimates Floral Lace Shaping Short

I personally adore these shorts for coverage under dresses. They come in clutch to prevent thigh chafing and don’t roll up the leg throughout the day.

Special Intimates Floral Lace Shaping Short $21 (Originally $30) Buy Now

MeMoi SlimMe Shaping Slip Dress

Wireless, unlined seamless stretch knit cups accommodate the size of your bust on this moderate control slip.

MeMoi SlimMe Shaping Slip Dress $31.50 (Originally $45) Buy Now

Maidenform Cover Your Bases Thong Panty – 2 Pack

These thongs are perfect to wear under shorts or pants, as the waistband is low enough to stay concealed.

Maidenform Cover Your Bases Thong Panty - 2 Pack $27.30 (Originally $39) Buy Now

Ilusion Microfiber Smoothing High Rise Brief Panty

Who said that shapewear couldn’t be fun and colorful? Certainly, not Ilusion. Their smoothing brief panty comes in 13 bold patterns and hues.

Ilusion Microfiber Smoothing High Rise Brief Panty $8.40 (Originally $12) Buy Now

Naomi & Nicole Unbelievable Comfort Hi-Waist Shaping Brief

Reviewers praise this high-waisted shaping brief for how easy it is to “get on and off,” as well as its ability to stay put thanks to the silicone gripper elastic on the inner back leg openings.