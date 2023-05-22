Read Next: Coco & Eve’s Memorial Day Sale Includes This TikTok-Viral Self-Tanner For 20% Off
Zappos’ JoyFest Sale Has Tory Burch, Steve Madden & Hoka Shoes For Up to 70% Off RN

Treat your feet to these super cute — and super-discounted — finds.
Zappos Sale
Image: Zappos. Background: Getty. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Bye-bye, winter blues! Warm weather is finally upon us, which means it’s time to step up your shoe game with tons of strappy sandals, comfy sneakers, and high heels that pair perfectly with flowy sundresses, swimwear, and denim shorts. To celebrate this joyous time of year, Zappos is holding its spring JoyFest Sale, where you can score up to 70 percent off on over 7,000 designer shoes, fashion, and handbags from the retailer.

If you consider yourself a savvy shopper, always taking advantage of any and every deal that comes your way, then shopping Zappos’ JoyFest is a must for you. Your fave brands (aka Steve Madden, Crocs, Tory Burch, Loeffler Randall, Hoka, Sam Edelman, and more) have already RSVP’d to the sale, offering picks that follow the hottest summer trends. If you’re looking for cute, new flip-flops that’ll turn heads at the next pool party or a pair of travel shoes that fold up small enough to fit in your purse, you’ll find that on sale, too. The Zappos JoyFest Sale runs from now through May 29. And since the company offers free shipping and a 365-day return policy, you can shop without worrying about whether a piece will fit or not.

To make things really easy for you, we went through the e-n-t-i-r-e sale and found only the most cart-worthy picks. Before your preferred styles and sizes sell out, shop the Zappos JoyFest Sale and check out a few of our favorite marked-down styles below.

sam edelman pia heels
Sam Edelman

Sam Edelman Pia

Everyone needs a dainty heel for summer weddings and date nights. This adorable, two-bowed, scrunchy stepper is on sale in three solid colors and one boho-chic paisley print.

Sam Edelman Pia

$81.90 (Originally $130)
Buy Now
steve madden slides
Steve Madden

Steve Madden Santina Sandal

A simple, camel-colored slide sandal is a wardrobe staple that should not be overlooked. They literally go with everything and can easily be worn day or night.

Steve Madden Santina Sandal

$47.68 (Originally $89.95)
Buy Now
Dirty laundry rainbow sandals
Dirty Laundry

Dirty Laundry Qwest

While some sandals may not be ideal for walking long distances, these Dirty Laundry ones are. Extra cushion and ankle straps provide your feet with the support they need. No tired toes here!

Dirty Laundry Qwest

$50.96 (Originally $59.95)
Buy Now

Cros sandals
Crocs

Crocs Classic Sandal

Whether you’re a proud member of the Crocs cult or a Crocs convert, I think we can all agree that sometimes the OG clog style needs a break. Try this open pair of sandals instead, which comes in over ten colors and has room for Jibbitz charms that let you add a dash of personality.

Crocs Classic Sandal

$18.89+ (Originally $34.99)
Buy Now
Loeffler Randall Heels
Loeffler Randall

Loeffler Randall Natalia

Anyone who collects the Loeffler Randall will tell you that the brand’s shoes rarely go on such a deep discount. This is a run, don’t walk type of sitch, for sure.

Loeffler Randall Natalia

$274.50+ (Originally $450)
Buy Now
Sketchers Sandals
Sketchers

Sketchers Reggae Slim – Staycation

Yes, “Gorpcore” and “Campcore” are still very much alive and thriving for this summer, which is why you need these earthy bbs.

Sketchers Reggae Slim - Staycation

Buy Now
Hoka tecton X running sneakers
Hoka

Hoka Tecton X

As a runner myself, I can confirm that Hoka makes some of the best running sneakers on the market. The Tecton X’s are perfect for trail running, as the parallel carbon fiber plates provide a propulsive stride, allowing for faster movement on uneven terrain.

Hoka Tecton X

$140+ (Originally $200)
Buy Now
tory burch travel flats
Tory Burch

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

If you plan to travel at all this summer, then you need these Tory Burch flats. They’re just like the beloved double-T brand logo cutout medallion shoes, except they can fold in half for easy storage in a suitcase, purse, or tote bag.

Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat

$148+ (Originally $228)
Buy Now
roxy flip flops
Roxy

Roxy Portofino III

These pair of thong flip-flops scream tropical destination, feet in the sand vibes.

Roxy Portofino III

$20.41 (Originally $22)
Buy Now
Abercrombie & Fitch heels
Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Shoes Umi

Who knew that our favorite preppy brand made shoes that looked this sleek? I’m obsessed with the idea of pairing these with a bold mini dress for a night out.

Abercrombie & Fitch Shoes Umi

$67.15 (Originally $79)
Buy Now
reebok sneakers
Reebok Lifestyle

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather SP Extra

If you’re looking for a sign that says it’s time to retire your current go-to white shoes, this on-sale pick is it.

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather SP Extra

$63 (Originally $90)
Buy Now

