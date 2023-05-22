Amazon Has a Ton of Hidden Cocktail Dresses For $50 & Under—These Are Our 7 Favorites

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It seems like quite literally everyone is attending weddings at the moment—every weekend I see yet another celebration displayed all over Instagram. Obviously spring and summer are popular seasons for just such, which gives you the perfect excuse to stock up on cute cocktail dresses that can double as wedding guest attire. Luckily, Amazon has a ton of affordable options for $50 and under, with some even on sale.

Right now, the number one seller at Amazon for Buy Now ANRABESS Women's Elegant Bridesmaid Dresses Square Neck Ruffle Split Midi Formal Dress for Wedding Guest Cocktail Party 2023 Gradution Prom Evening Night Dresses 893shenlv-S Green $45.99 Buy Now

Anrabess Cocktail Dress

Anrabess Cocktail Dress $45.99 Buy Now

Weddings aren’t the only time to bust out a cocktail dress; anything from birthday celebrations to a night out on the town are valid reasons to dress up. Many of Amazon’s options are also perfect for summer evening date nights.

RELATED: Amazon’s Early Memorial Day Clothing Sale Has Summer Dresses For as Little as $14

If your closet is desperately in need of a dress revamp, we’d recommend checking out any of the below finds Amazon has hidden within its Buy Now Shop what we deem to be the 7 most eye-catching cocktail dresses today.

Pink Queen Cut Out Dress

This cut-out dress is the perfect medium between sexy and elegant. It comes in 28 different colors, with some color blocking options available. You can’t go wrong with it in classic black, which could be reworn again and again.

Pink Queen Cut Out Dress $25.49+ Buy Now

Anrabess Mini Dress

This above knee length dress has mesh puff long sleeves, a square neckline and ruched bodice. Its “luxe stretch” material hugs your curves for a flattering fit.

Anrabess Mini Dress $39.99 Buy Now

LYANER Midi Dress

The leg slit and asymmetrical neckline cut are our favorite details on this midi dress.

LYANER Midi Dress $31.99 Buy Now

MEROKEETY Halter Neck Dress

“I honestly am shocked how much I love this dress. The fit was perfect & it was so comfortable. I had so many compliments on it at the wedding I went to! I want one in every color now,” wrote one shopper.

MEROKEETY Halter Neck Dress $38.99 Buy Now

PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Cut Out Dress

“Got this dress for a cocktail fundraiser it fit perfectly. It was stretchy but the material was thick and hid small imperfections,” shared a reviewer. “I have a very large chest and it accommodated that quite well! I would recommend this dress!”

PRETTYGARDEN One Shoulder Cut Out Dress $44.99 Buy Now

MEROKEETY Women’s Sleeveless Lace Dress

This lace dress has over 12,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who say it looks even nicer in person. “I would give this dress even more than 5 stars, if the scale went higher! WAY TO GO, MEROKEETY! THANK YOU,” said one.