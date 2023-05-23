Read Next: This $22 Rice Water Hair Growth Spray Thickens Strands in ‘1 Week’
The Omnes Archive Sale Is the Best Thing I’ve Shopped This Month

And it includes the perfect slip dress.
Courtesy of Omnes, Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I spend an embarrassing amount of time online shopping—though to be fair, it’s a major component of my job as a fashion writer. Nevertheless, all of my scrolling usually results in a few (ok, more than a few) purchases. My cart tends to fill up especially quickly when I discover an amazing sale and let me tell you, the Omnes archive sale is just that. Every slip dress, matching set and knit piece I’ve envisioned myself wearing this spring and summer is currently on sale. I have plenty of weddings, engagement parties and birthday celebrations booked on my calendar in the upcoming months and I can see myself wearing a full Omnes archive sale wardrobe to the events.

Many of the pieces on sale, like this printed midi slip dress, can be worn and re-styled for multiple occasions. I always look forward to events more when I know what I’m wearing and that I’m going to feel great in the outfit.  I also like knowing that my outfit will be unique. While I love finding a trendy item at Zara, there’s always the risk of twinning with another guest at a party or event. Since Omnes is a UK-based company without any retail locations in the United States, I can confidently buy pieces that my friends won’t have.

However, if you’re a really good friend, you’d tell the other fashionistas in your life about Omnes and this archive sale. You already know your friends are going to ask where you found your outfit when you show up “best dressed” at dinner.

Keep scrolling for the pieces I’m eyeing from the Omnes archive sale.

Courtesy of Omnes.

Riviera Midi Dress

I love the untraditional animal print color on this slip dress that comes in either blue or pink color options. The back has a criss-cross tie so you’ll be able to adjust the dress for the perfect fit.

Riviera Midi Dress

$48
Buy Now

Courtesy of Omnes.

Hampton Knit Dress

A knit dress is a great choice for transitional dressing in the spring. It’s light enough to keep you cool during the day while still making sure you’re not chilly at night. This one comes in three colors.

Hampton Knit Dress

$36
Buy Now

Courtesy of Omnes.

Magpie Crop Jumper

Put your neutral winter sweaters away and opt for something more colorful like this bright orange knit.

Magpie Crop Jumper

$31
Buy Now

Courtesy of Omnes.

Riviera Maxi Dress in Zebra

I can’t think of an event this pink zebra maxi dress wouldn’t be good for. I’d wear this to a wedding with a great dance floor or for a date night under a blazer.

Riviera Maxi Dress in Zebra

$48
Buy Now

 

Courtesy of Omnes.

Riviera Tie Skirt

Never underestimate the power of a matching set. This blue midi skirt is meant to sit slightly low-waisted and looks amazing when paired with the matching tank top.

Riviera Tie Skirt

$36
Buy Now

 

Courtesy of Omnes.

Delphi Midi Dress

This floral dress is just what your summer office wardrobe needs. Plus, you won’t have to change for post-work drinks.

Delphi Midi Dress

$43
Buy Now

Courtesy of Omnes.

Camellia Midi Dress

Red is always a great color to wear if you want to make a statement. This dress will be your go-to dress for weekend activities.

Camellia Midi Dress

$48
Buy Now

 

Courtesy of Omnes.

Dominique Midi Dress

Plaid is really having a moment as a pattern for spring and this midi dress is right on trend.

Dominique Midi Dress

$36
Buy Now

 

