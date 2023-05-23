This Swedish Design House Has Moisture-Wicking Bras & Undies Unlike Any You’ve Tried Before

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I often wish I lived in Europe for a variety of reasons, but the sustainability efforts and quality behind most clothing brands is certainly top of the list. Swedish design house, CDLP, is a prime example: Its line of “consciously constructed” pieces use only ethically-sourced materials, which are downright wardrobe game changers for keeping sweat at bay.

You may be wondering, what’s the big whoop? After all, plenty of brands are beginning to shift into more conscious-focused mindsets, adopting environmentally-friendly materials and so on and so forth. Here’s the way I see it: CDLP is offering consumers everyday staples that are built to last, and in the brands’ words, provide “silk-like softness, superior breathability and natural moisture-wicking properties” at a reasonable cost.

You could run to a much more accessible chain store and grab a pack of 5 panties that will fall to bits in approximately three months, or you could think in terms of longer investment. After all, summer is on its way, and all I can think about is sweat, sweat, sweat—that’s why CDLP caught my eye. The brands’ women’s essentials include bras, panties and t-shirts that soak up every drop on sun-filled days, eliminating the need to swap for fresh clothing halfway through.

CDLP first launched in 2016 with mens underwear and has grown into a more complete umbrella of clothing since. All items are crafted with Lyocell material, which is derived from renewable wood sources, and manufactured in Portugal with accompanying worldwide shipping (order minimums do apply.) Women’s offerings consist of nine different styles, which are as functional as they are comfortable. As CDLP put it, “Materials are soft. Lines are strong. Details are delicate.”

If you wanna shop like the Europeans do, consider picking up a few items from CDLP ahead of summer. I mean, who can really say no to minimized boob sweat?

