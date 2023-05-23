Amazon’s New Spring Fashion Arrivals Include Hundreds of Dresses Fit For Any Occasion—Starting at $50 & Under

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Amazon fashion has slowly been gaining traction across the Internet—while many of the brands the retailer carries may not have wide recognition, people are continually surprised by the level of quality, flattering designs and affordability these under-the-radar styles bring. In fact, Amazon even has an Internet-famous storefront, so you can easily shop the most viral finds.

If you’ve yet to give Amazon’s somewhat-secret hub of clothing a go, let your spring wardrobe refresh (we know you’re itching to shop) be the perfect time. Plus, Amazon just dropped pages upon pages of new fashion pieces, including hundreds of spring dresses fit for a variety of occasions.

Whether you’re looking for casual office dresses, spring wedding guest dresses, or date night dresses, these new arrivals are mega-cute. And for some options, you can utilize Amazon’s Try Before You Buy feature, allowing you to see how the dresses look before fully committing to purchase.

We’ve rounded up our favorite selects from Amazon’s new spring dress arrivals. Don’t fret about the lack of reviews; these new drops just arrived, so we expect glowing ratings to come eventually.

BTFBM Sundress

Obsessed with the ruffle design and cinched, belted waist on this ultra-flattering sun dress.

Elescat Tank Dress

Obsessed with this pink marble design. We can totally see rockin’ this alongside some cool kicks.

Pink Queen Cutout Midi Dress

Available in a range of colors and on sale for 28 percent off, we don't see this

lasting long.

Acelitt Womens Casual Sleeveless Button Down Dress

Amazon has already flagged this

as a hot commodity, so we suggest hurrying to grab one ASAP.

PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Floral Wrap V-Neck Midi Dress

This

is the epitome of spring apparel.

Zesica Tiered Midi Dress

Obsessed with t-shirt dresses? Us too. This option is a bit more dressy than your typical t-shirt dress, and comes in

CUPSHE Women’s 3/4 Sleeve Button Front Shirt Dress

We can totally see this being a work outfit staple—

are an easy way to look put together without a ton of effort.

WDIRARA Women’s Floral Print

This

is the perfect medium between sexy and cute; the leg slit and playful daisy print is everything.

Yuemengxuan Printed Halter Dress

This backless halter dress comes in

, including a vibrant blue and green. For just $16, you can't really go wrong.

Verdusa Split Thigh Sleeveless Maxi Dress

For those who prefer a longer dress option, it doesn't get more comfortable than this

. Bonus: It also has pockets.

CUPSHE Women’s Plunging Ruffled Mini Dress

This plunging neckline has date night all over it.

Ever-Pretty Ruffle Long Dress

Attending a spring or summer wedding this year? Amazon has plenty of more formal options, like this

