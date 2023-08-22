It’s Official: These Are the Best Butt-Lifting Jeans on the Market

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’re like us, jeans are a wardrobe staple wholeheartedly worth investing in—thanks to their versatility, endless styling options, effortless appeal and (for the most part) comfort. The right pair of butt-lifting jeans has the unparalleled power to instantly transform your look and flatter your figure, simultaneously highlighting your curves, contouring your assets, and smoothing out the derriere. Sure, regular squats and weekly stair-master sessions are one method of achieving peak sculpted rear-end status, but that’s time- and effort-intensive. And let’s be real—we all know the right pair of butt-enhancing jeans possess unmatched transformational powers that keep your butt looking its best without requiring you to do, well, anything.

We love a good pair of slouchy boyfriend trousers that loosely hang off the hips. And we appreciated the ever one-trend relaxed cargo pant that epitomizes stylish, tomboy charm. But some days, we just want our butts to look as much like the peach emoji as possible—regardless of whether we’ve been adhering to our spin class schedule, or caving into PMS spells, or indulging in pizza and wine whenever possible. And in those moments, there is no greater feeling than slipping into that go-to pair of hot AF, butt-lifting jeans that never seems to fail us.

Of course, like bodies, all booties are beautiful—whether you’ve been blessed with the conventionally appreciated Kardashian bubble butt or not. But they’re also all different, so the style of denim most likely to flatter your behind will naturally depend on your backside’s own, unique shape. Two style details to consider when finding the butt-lifting jeans of your dreams: the position of the back pockets and the design of the yoke (that’s the V-shaped party that connects the waist to the legs in the back). Elongated pockets tend to flatten the booty, while smaller pockets placed higher (especially those angled inward) tend to offer a perkier effect. As for the design, the deeper the V, the more shapely your bum will look.

L’Agence Ruth High Rise Straight Jean

This stretch denim fit features a frayed raw-cut hem, 5-pocket styling and lift in all the right places.

AGOLDE High Rise Straight Crop

These high rise straight crop jeans are a best-seller at Revolve for a reason. Cop a pair for under $200 to find out why.

Favorite Daughter Valentina Super High Rise Tower Jean

Lee Jeans Sculpting Slim Fit Skinny Jean

Made with innovative fibers that hug every curve, these super comfy sculpting jeans from Lee Jeans are the absolute G.O.A.T. for your booty. Plus, they come in petite, medium, and long lengths so you can get the perfect fit, and are currently 30 percent off with the code TAKE30.

Moda Xpress Butt Lifting Skinny Jeans

This pair’s smooth, stretch fabric brings both comfort and a flattering fit; the curve-hugging style is plenty of reviewers go-to jeans; as one person wrote, “I am someone who does NOT have a butt, but these jeans make it look like I do!”

Rollas Original Straight Jean

This five-pocket style may have a relaxed, straight-leg fit, but it gently hugs and lifts your backside. If you love the mom jean look but aren’t a huge fan of its corresponding saggy-bum illusions, this pair of jeans is the answer. Grab them for half-off right now.

AG Jeans Farrah Ankle Seamless

The seamless design of these innovative booty-hugging jeans from AG Jeans are sure to show off your best assets. They’re made with a super-stretch twill material that’ll make it easy to move around in, and the high-rise waist will look SO good with your fave crop top or a tucked-in tee.

AYR The Secret Sauce

“These are the most comfortable, flattering jeans I own. I love the high waist, the pocket placement and the just-right-for-me length. The material is substantial and the mid-wash is versatile. I’m happy I ordered these,” shared a reviewer.

W rangler Retro H igh R ise Tr ouser

Wrangler’s denim quality continues to be unmatched, and this pair is no exception. Equipped with super stretch technology, the denim will carry its original shape without “bagging or sagging” throughout the day or night.

7 For All Mankind Ultra High Rise Skinny Bootcut

The glossy black finish on this ultra high-rise bootcut jeans are everything. For those night outs on the town, or for when you need to dress up a casual outfit, these will no doubt get the job done.

Levi’s Wedgie Icon Jeans

The beloved wedgie jeans are designed to resemble the coveted vintage 501’s (which are perfect in theory, but not as flattering in fit). These get capture the authentic thrift store look you love, but actually hug your bum and hips.

Liza Ultra High Rise Straight Jeans

These classic straight leg jeans from Reformation remain slim fitting through the hip and butt, and are crafted with stretchy denim that remains comfortable throughout wear. Its ultra high waist ensures your assets stay looking snatched, too.

Mother High-Waisted Looker Ankle Fray Jeans

The Looker features a flattering high (but not too high) rise and angular back pockets to showcase your best asset.

Everlane The Original Cheeky Jean

Designed with the behind in mind, these affordable straight-leg jeans hug your curves without leaving you feeling constricted. The raised back-hook seam gives the most flattering lift to your bum.

Madewell High-Waist Slim Straight-Leg Jeans

These ultra-high-rise skinnies (over 13 inches) give your booty an instant lift and make your legs look miles long. It’s no wonder this pair is one of the brand’s enduring top sellers.

AGOLDE Riley High-Rise Straight Jeans

Featuring a high rise, patched back pockets and slightly stretchy denim, these AGOLDE jeans hug the curves in just the right spots without leading to flattened affect—a risk created by some rigid denim styles.

A version of this story was originally published on Feb 24, 2019 and updated August 2023.