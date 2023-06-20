14 Giftable Jewelry Pieces at Every Single Price Point

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Shopping for gifts for any holiday or occasion is hard. When you’re searching for someone you’re really close to, there’s a lot of pressure to buy something personal. And when you’re shopping for someone you’re not sure about, it’s hard to determine what they’d actually like. But when all else fails, we’ve got your go-to covered: affordable jewelry gifts.

Necklaces, earrings, bracelets and rings (not the engagement kind) are pretty much no-fail gift choices, no matter who you’re shopping for. Your BFF? Get them a bracelet with an inspiring message. Your mom? Get her a locket with a cute pic of you two inside. Your S.O.? Get ’em a sweet signet ring with your initial on it.

But of course, as with everything else, finding cute jewelry on a budget can seem impossible. Especially if you don’t want the gift receiver to know it was purchased on a budget. Scroll through below to shop our budget-friendly jewelry gift guide, of course. Ahead, you’ll find our fave giftable jewelry pieces at every price point—we promise your giftee will love them.

Under $40

GLDN.

GLDN Adria Ring

This stacking ring is available in all of the metals and finishes seen above. They can be worn “midi style” (right above the lower knuckle) or at the base of the finger for a more classic look. They make great gifts because you can give one to be worn on its own or give multiple (at once or over time) so they can be stacked as a set. The best part is that each ring is solid gold/silver or gold/silver filled, which is a steal considering they start at just $38.

Courtesy of Moonlight.

Moonlight Collections Custom Nameplate Necklace

A personalized nameplate

necklace is the perfect jewelry gift for the fashion lover on your list, and this one’s under $20.

Courtesy of Free People.

Free People Teeny Tiny Mega Stud Earring Set

These babies are the perfect sparkly accents to any high neckline (hello, turtleneck season). Wear a bunch at a time for full effect, or pair one set with some hoops for an edgy, layered look.

Courtesy of Mantra Band.

She Believed She Could Bracelet

This bangle

is perfect for anyone who needs a message of inspiration during the holiday season. MantraBand makes tons of different phrases in several different metals, so you’re sure to find something that works for your giftee.

Courtesy of Baublebar.

Baublebar Asymmetrical Large Initial Necklace

This blingy initial pendant is perfect for your S.O.—give them one with your own initial on it, and get one for yourself with theirs. It’s an inexpensive yet sentimental piece they’ll never take off.

Courtesy of Kate Spade.

Kate Spade Set in Stone Hinged Bangle

This simple bangle is super versatile, and can be worn with practically anything. It’s perfect for stacking with other silver or gold pieces, and will always add a little bit of shine to your wrist.

$50 to $75

Courtesy of Kemi Designs.

Kemi Designs Achy Breaky Heart Bracelet

Hopefully, your Valentine’s Day will be void of heartbreak, but this heart pendant bracelet is totally Cupid-approved.

Courtesy of Sterling Forever.

Sterling Forever Gold Bar Threader Earrings

If you love dainty, understated jewelry but also appreciate pieces that make a statement, these single-piece threader earrings were made for you.

$76 to $100

Courtesy of Mejuri.

Mejuri Spheres Bracelet

The minimalist build of this layered bracelet is super trendy, and it’ll really stand out on your wrist, whether or not you stack it. Plus, we guarantee everyone will be asking where it’s from.

Courtesy of Fortune & Frame.

Fortune & Frame Sphere Ring

Not only is this the perfect statement ring, but it also doubles as a locket and contains a customizable fortune inside.

Courtesy of Mejuri.

Mejuri Pearl Locket Necklace

If you’re shopping for someone super important to you, this necklace is a great gift. Lockets are so sentimental—include a pic of you and the giftee for major holiday bonus points.

Tory Burch Miller Stud Earrings

The Tory logo is absolutely classic, and the detail on these tiny earrings is unbelievable.

$100 to $300

Courtesy of JamesAllen.com.

James Allen 14K White Gold Cultured Freshwater Pearl Birthstone Necklace

Ever since Ariana Grande revealed her engagement ring, pearls have been the most coveted stone on the market. You may not be able to dupe Grande’s ring, but this affordable birthstone necklace offers the same appeal.

Courtesy of Rellery.

Rellery Rose Signet Ring

Starting at just $115, this charming ring is the perfect friendship, Valentine’s Day gift for your Galentine or well, yourself.