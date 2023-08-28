10 Gorgeous Fall Maxi Dresses That Will Cure Your End-of-Summer Blues

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If there’s one thing we hate about summer, it’s the fact that it ends. The death of summer means the death of rosé season, open-toed shoes, and sun-kissed complexions—need we continue? But before you start mourning #hotgirlsummer, don’t think you need to immediately bundle up in coats, sweaters, and boots. Fall maxi dresses are having a major moment, and they’re the perfect transitional fashion staple to bring a bit of summer’s breezy aura into your autumn wardrobe.

To cure your end-of-summer blues, we suggest donning a maxi dress: the grass-skimming, breeze-catching item everyone should own. It’s the perfect piece for the transition from summer to fall—flowy enough to keep you cool on the hottest summer days, but long enough to protect your bare legs from the cold breeze that often strikes during post-July evenings. You can style them with everything from an oversized denim jacket and chunky kicks to your go-to leather jacket (Nothing like the first wear of the season!) and some boots.

If the idea of a maxi dress only brings to mind flowy, prairie girl energy—which, not for nothing, is a huge trend for 2023 anyway—you should know that there are actually far more options than you might think. There’s nothing prairie about a body-con maxi paired with Docs and a moto jacket, is there? Maxi dresses are the kind of staple you can style a million ways, and while I do suggest getting some tiered, patterned statement options, a few basic layering maxis should make the cut, too.

With that, read on for 14 maxi dresses that are perfect for styling this fall. Not only are these picks completely practical for cross-seasonal wear, but they’re also so cute, that you’ll forget how sad you are that summer is pretty much over. (Sorry, too triggering?)

OK, hear me out. This Maxi Tank Dress might seem like nothing special, but you can layer it a million different ways. With a chunky cropped cardigan and Western boots? A leather moto and Docs? Get creative with it.

Shona Joy

$218 $340 36% Off Buy Now

The Capucine Dress by Shona Joy is the perfect fall staple. The tiered skirt and dramtic puff sleeves make for a beautiful, floaty vibe, but the colorway still screams autumn. Better yet? It’s 36 percent off right now.

PUMIEY

TikTokers — and hundereds of five-star reviews — say this dress availble on Amazon is a great SKIMS alternative. And we can’t really argue with them, as the dress is only $37.

Reformation

If anyone knows how to make a good fall maxi dress, it’s Ref. The Birch Silk Dress has the brand’s signature silk and a floral print against an evergreen backdrop. Gorgeous.

Anthropologie

Anthropologie is a go-to for all fashion and home finds. But their fall maxi dresses? Major must-haves. Exhibit A? The Cassandra Maxi Dress in brown — BTW, it also comes in four additional prints and extended sizing.

Revolve

If you thought baby blue was only for summer, think again. This knit in its beautiful periwinkles colorway is such an autumn standout. With creamy boots and gold jewelry? Yes, please.

Revolve

Who says a white maxi won’t work for fall? This Ronny Kobo Kimberly Dress is a beautiful transitional, investment piece to style with everything from vests to Western boots to a pop of faux fur. Just promise us that you’ll keep this special dress in your closet forever!

Reformation

Another Reformation essential (can you tell we’re obsessed?) is the Niagra Knit Dress in Redroses. The sheer fabric is so sexy for date night, and the bold red floarals are the perfect autumnal-into-winter touch.

BTFBM

Am I delulu, or is this maxi dress serving major Kate Middleton vibes in all the right ways? I love the Swiss dot chiffon for fall, and this lake blue hue is a dream.

Free People

Last but not least, I’ll leave you with this dreamy, loungewear pick: FP One’s Natasha Thermal Dress. When it comes to fall maxi dresses, does it get any cozier than this?! I think not.