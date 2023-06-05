The 10 Flirtiest White Dresses To Wear All Summer Long

It’s a near-universally accepted truth that the little black dress cannot be touched. The LBD is a mainstay in any wardrobe—and has been for decades on end. But in 2023, one similarly chic little number promises to upend the LBD’s reign—or at least, to disrupt it. Meet the little white dress, your new favorite summer look. If you don’t already have one in your closet, no worries, we’ve rounded up the best white dresses for women to wear this summer.

White dresses have been on our radar since Cottagecore took over TikTok and continued to be at the forefront of our wardrobe through last summer’s Coastal Grandmother trend. You see, the best white dresses offer a specifically warm-weather appeal; they’re the kind of thing you slip into when it’s so sunny outside you can’t bear the thought of wearing anything dark.

So we’ve just been sitting here, watching chic white dresses for women filter into our favorite retailers—all the while hoping the weather would shift from consistently breezy to consistently hot AF so we’d actually have an excuse to buy all the LWDs that’d caught our eye. And reader, as you well know, the weather has changed. We’ve finally made it to June, and it’s warm now. In fact, it’s pretty damn hot. The sun is out, the birds are chirping and our closets are yearning for a little more LWD.

Because the little black dress is great (and trust us, we’ll still be wearing our favorite LBDs on the reg), but the best white dresses are untouchable on a hot summer day. The season is young and full of opportunities to stock up on little white dresses, and we’re seizing all of them.

Courtesy of Wild Fable.

This dress is sweet and simple for a summer day. I especially love the eyelet overlay detailing. It’s available in sizes XXS-4X and comes in three colors.

Courtesy of A New Day.

This dress can easily be dressed up or down depending on how much jewelry you layer on and your shoe choice. Consider this your go-to for a summer brunch.

Courtesy of Yumi Kim.

The tiered ruffles on this eyelet mini dress make it extra flirty.

Courtesy of Amanda Uprichard.

If you’re not already shopping Amanda Uprichard’s selection of summer dresses, you’re missing out. This babydoll style is the perfect example.

Courtesy of Free People.

If you’re spending the day exploring a new city outside, a strapless dress is a perfect way to look chic and avoid unfortunate tan lines.

Courtesy of Abercrombie and Fitch.

If you’re a summer bride, this dress would be a great option for a shower or a wedding-related event. Or, if you’re headed on a beachy vacation, this will wow other guests at the cool dinner spot.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

A little white dress that’ll take you from the park to the bar—and anywhere else you’re going this weekend.

Courtesy of Urban Outfitters.

If you’re manifesting a Mamma Mia summer, this boho dress is a must-have.

Courtesy of Eloquii.

Summer is officially puff-sleeve season and that my friend, is great news. This Eloquii dress is the perfect way to celebrate. It’s available in plus sizes 14-28.

Courtesy of Lovers and Friends.

Bows are one of my absolute favorite trends right now so you know that I already added this dress to my cart.