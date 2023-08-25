All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The internet has been ablaze with talk of Donald Trump’s mug shot, which was taken at an Atlanta jail on Thursday, August 24. The former president is facing felony charges for his attempt to overturn Georgia’s 2020 presidential election results. Swiftly, the Trump Save America Joint Fundraising Committee wasted no time in releasing an assortment of merchandise with Trump’s face and the words “never surrender” on them.

Trump himself promoted the mug shot on X (formerly known as Twitter), alongside the words “ELECTION INTERFERENCE. NEVER SURRENDER!” and a direct link to his website, where products ranging from T-shirts to mugs to beer koozies are available.

While Trump may be making light of his scowl behind the camera, additional merch was promptly released online, poking fun at the trending photo that’s inspired countless Trump mug shot memes. Anyone searching for a piece of memorabilia to commemorate the historic moment can easily find merch that doesn’t directly benefit the Trump campaign. Below, a selection of options that support hustling entrepreneurs that released their own iterations.

