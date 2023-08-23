I Live in This $23 Bodysuit Romper From Amazon—Here’s How I’m Styling it For Fall 

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

As someone who travels often, I’m always on the hunt for versatile fashion pieces that can be styled a hundred different ways. Five outfits in one means I can pack less without looking like I’m always wearing the same thing. Bonus points if it’s affordable and stands the test of multiple washes. Which brings me to my current obsession: This $25 athletic romper from Amazon.

I discovered this magical little number after scrolling my TikTok FYP and noticing every. single. influencer. wearing the romper in a range of colors. The onesie looked oh so comfortable and endlessly versatile, so I had to give it a test to see if it was just another TikTok fashion trend or a potential wardrobe staple. Spoiler: I’ve worn it at least three times a week all summer long.

Amazon

Despite some minor pilling (pro tip: everyone needs a fabric defuzzer), this romper truly can’t be beat. It’s buttery soft like all my best bodysuits, snatches in all the right places (hello butt-lifting bottoms!), and is easy to slip on for work from home mornings, travel days, running errands, or outdoor adventures. Here are the deets on my new favorite wardrobe staple and how I’m styling it for fall.

Courtesy of Madi Koetting

Oversized Jean Jacket

Would it really be fall if I didn’t style my athletic romper with a true classic? Slip on the romper, throw on an oversized jean jacket , and watch your new, go-to fall fit come to life. I’m accessorizing all my romper fits with chunky sneakers, these gold hoops , and my favorite layered necklaces.

Courtesy of Madi Koetting

Fuzzy Fleece Jacket

For chilly fall outings to apple orchards, football games, or the local coffee shop for a pumpkin spice latte, of course, I’m grabbing this bright pink fuzzy fleece jacket . It has two zipper pockets for stashing your phone, wallet, and anything you’ll need on a day outside. Bonus: It comes in multiple colors perfect for fall, winter, or spring.

Courtesy of Madi Koetting

Cropped Pullover

Fall weather is weird—and usually warmer than expected. For days when you go back and forth from wearing a jacket to a tank top, snag this quarter zip cropped pullover . With an adjustable bungee hem, you get two looks in one: Cropped and cinched at the waist or oversized and baggy. Throw it on over the romper and take it off as you need throughout the day. There’s almost nothing this duo can’t do!

Courtesy of Madi Koetting

Linen Button Down

If you can’t tell by now, everything I’m pairing with the Amazon romper is endlessly versatile on its own. And because I already know you have a linen button down in your closet (here’s one if you don’t), that’s exactly what you’ll need to replicate this breezy fit. Slick your hair into a claw clip. Theen, keep the top unbuttoned and oversized over the romper or tie it at the waist (my preferred option).