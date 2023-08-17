All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter may have come to a close years ago, but its legacy still lives on, particularly in the form of memorabilia. Harry Potter merch is still vastly being produced to this day, and as huge fans of the franchise, we are here for it—especially since one celeb-loved jewelry brand just released a new collection of inspired pieces that are far from gimmicky.

Pura Vida is primarily known for its colorful handcrafted bracelets that went viral across social media. The brand then caught the attention of countless big names, including Robert Downey Jr., David Beckham, Rob Kardashian and Rihanna. Its inventory has grown into more than the founders had likely ever imagined (millions of bracelets are sold each year), with varying collections from friendship bracelets to more charity focused initiatives available (for every Hawaii Wildfires Relief bracelet sold, Pura Vida will donate 100% of net profits to Direct Relief.)

But perhaps the most exciting release Pura Vida has done, the Harry Potter jewelry features an assortment of attractive pieces, from fidget spinner rings to pendant necklaces (and more!) For every item sold, a portion of the profits will be donated to the World Literacy Foundation, with a maximum donation of $25,000. The foundation’s mission is to support children, regardless of geographic location, to acquire literacy skills and books.

Despite just launching, the collection is already selling fast. If you’re interested in picking up some pieces for yourself or your loved ones, we’d recommend hurrying!

