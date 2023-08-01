All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Gone are the days when comfortable sneakers were somewhat synonymous with the word ugly; more and more brands are taking all-day wear into consideration when designing flattering shoes. KLAW Footwear is a major example; originally launched in October 2022, the brand’s walking sneakers promptly sold out during the holidays for their attractive and practical features.

KLAW Footwear collaborated with one of New York’s leading podiatrists, Dr. Nelya Lobkov, to utilize her years experience of treating foot ailments and sports injuries to collectively bring a superiorly crafted sneaker to the market. The end result was a shoe design with exceptional arch support, a deep heel cup, an ultra-light midsole, a forefoot rocker, and cloud-like cushioning under the heel.

KLAW Footwear

Like most start-ups, the brand currently carries just one hero product for both men and women (which was recently restocked and is already selling out in multiple colors.) The KLAW 528 boasts all of the above qualities, alongside a literal light weight feel (it sits at just 11 ounces) and a premium rainproof leather upper.

The sneaker is meant to elevate your daily steps, whether you’re rigorously working out, commuting to work, or walking for miles on end. The expertly designed arch support firmly protects and supports the length of the arch, while the lightweight midsole brings shock absorption and buoyancy.

If you don’t currently see your preferred size and shade in stock, don’t sweat it—come August 3, KLAW will be adding a brand new design to its line-up for purchase. The new sneaker is a direct result of customer feedback and will fit in effortlessly into your upcoming fall wardrobe.

That’s not to say customers won’t be buying the OG on repeat; plenty of reviewers left rave remarks on the brand’s website for the current offering.

“I just recently had knee replacement surgery and needed a good supportive walking shoe, these fit the bill perfectly! Comfortable, supportive and great looking,” wrote one person.

“No more foot pain & no more lower back pain! Buy these shoes!! Great customer service too,’ said another.

If your favorite shade currently has a waitlist, make sure to stop back on August 3 to score the brand new design before everyone else.