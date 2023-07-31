Amazon Has Sneakers From New Balance & Adidas That You Can Try Before You Buy

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When I’m shopping for sneakers, I’m the type of person who prefers to get them in person over buying them online. I need to be able to try them on, do a little runway strut in them, and then make my decision. But who has the time to go to a store in person to do all of that? I certainly don’t. Thankfully, Amazon has a program that lets you shop now and pay later as long as you’re a Prime member.

Prime Try Before You Buy can only be described as a godsend for shoppers who are either indecisive AF or wary of fit. While not every pair of sneakers is eligible for this program, the ones that are will definitely catch your eye. New Balance, Reebok, Adidas, and so many other trendy shoe brands are included. We’ve put together this list of sneakers from Amazon that you can try before you buy, but first, let’s get into how this Prime-exclusive program works.

What Is Prime Try Before You Buy?

Prime Try Before You Buy is a program that allows you to order up to six eligible items, only pay for what you want to keep, and return everything else for free. To take advantage of this feature, be sure to sign up for a Prime membership if you haven’t already.

How Does Prime Try Before You Buy Work?

Add eligible items to your cart. You’ll know if it qualifies if you see a Prime Try Before You Buy icon on the product page; make sure to toggle the icon. Place your Prime Try Before You Buy order. Note that Prime Try Before You Buy has a different checkout than regular, non-eligible items. Your items should arrive in four to six business days. The seven-day trial period starts when the last item in your order is delivered. Try on your items. Check out and tell Amazon which styles you would like to keep. Go to the order in your Amazon account and mark what you’re keeping and what you’re returning. Once your seven-day trial period ends, Amazon will charge you for the full value of your order if you don’t check out by 11:59 p.m. local time. Return the items you don’t want to keep. Amazon suggests returning them within seven days upon the end of the seven-day trial period. Look out for your return confirmation. Amazon will email you to let you know when all of your returned items have been received. You can track the shipping progress of your returns in the Orders tab of your account. Visit this page to learn more about Prime Try Before You Buy.

Who Is Eligible For Prime Try Before You Buy?

Per Amazon, “Prime Try Before You Buy is available for Amazon Prime members (Amazon Prime paid and 30-day trial memberships, Amazon.com Discounted Monthly memberships, and Amazon Prime Student paid and six-month trial memberships), and members of their Amazon Household.”

Now that all those key details are out of the way, it’s time for the fun part. Keep scrolling to find seven pairs of sneakers that are eligible for Prime Try Before You Buy. Happy trying and buying!

Photo: New Balance.

I’m high key eyeing these sneakers for myself because New Balance makes the comfiest shoes. They’re the No. 1 best-seller in their category for a reason.

Photo: Adidas.

If you’re looking for a sporty leisure sneaker that is super light, slip into these Adidas kicks . They do, however, run large so the brand recommends sizing down.

Photo: Reebok.

Style meets function and comfort with Reebok’s Club C 85 Vintage Walking Shoe . Why? Because it’s included in our roundup of the best shoes for traveling Europe, according to TikTok.

Photo: ASICS.

ASICS is known for making supportive running shoes for flat feet, and the Gel-Kayano 28s are no exception.

Photo: Under Armour.

For runners who are in need of a shoe that offers cushioning and flexibility, this Under Armour sneaker utilizes compression molded foam to provide just that.

Photo: Lacoste.

Bring this fresh pair of white leather sneaks into your regular rotation. Complete all of your summer OOTDs with these chic, versatile shoes.

Photo: Betsey Johnson.

Add a little bling into your closet with these fun Betsey Johnson kicks . They feature a one-inch platform as well as rhinestones aplenty.