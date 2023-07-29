11 Dresses For Europe to Help You Live Out Your Dreamiest Life Abroad

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you have a trip to Europe penciled into your calendar, an empty suitcase, and the much-dreaded question, “What do I pack?”, a shopping spree is definitely in order. You can expect high temperatures for your summer vacay, which means you should be stuffing your luggage with dresses, dresses, and more dresses. After all, you should both look and feel good when you’re taking time off to live your best life abroad. If you have no clue where to start with your packing list and need a little inspo, I’ve scrolled through pages of online shopping sites to find the best dresses for Europe.

My top picks are easily shoppable from Amazon, Nordstrom, and Revolve and include all of the latest trends. Think ruffles, cut-outs, maxi lengths, crochet materials, and more. I’ve also kept price range in mind, with my selects ringing you up anywhere from $35 to $164—not too bad, right?

Well, I won’t keep you waiting any longer. These dresses will help you turn your romanticized European getaway into reality, and you will no doubt have loads of photos to choose from when posting all about your trip on Instagram. So keep reading to find your new fave dresses for Europe.

Photo: SNDYS.

Forget, the LBD; it’s LWD (little white dress) season! Europe calls for lighter hues that’ll pop out among all the beautiful scenery. This one is super simple and cute, whether it’s paired with sneakers for a day out or heels for late-night drinks.

Photo: More To Come.

This striped dress screams “Take me to Greece.” You’ll be matching all of the white and blue architecture and the bright blue sea. If you’re headed to a sunset dinner, it’s this dress—end of discussion.

Photo: ASTR the Label.

While leafy green prints can sometimes look a tad overwhelming, this floral dress from ASTR the Label is chic and subtle. Wear it to go into town for brunch or for a sunny shopping day.

Photo: SNDYS.

Crochet and sheer dresses have been all the rave lately, and there’s no better time to try the trend than when you’re hitting the beach or the bars. This crochet maxi dress comes in sizes XXS through XXL and in black, tan, and orange. Wear a swimsuit or slip underneath to show a little bit of skin while still staying covered.

Photo: Bella Dahl.

Anyone who’s traveling to Europe needs to pack a simple coverup or tunic to throw over their swimsuit. This Bella Dahl option would look so good with oversized sunglasses, a straw bag, gold jewelry, and leather slides. Make this your European vacay uniform, stat.

Photo: The Drop.

This cutout halter maxi dress is a personal rec from yours truly. It fits like a gem, incorporates a bunch of different trends, and feels high-quality. Oh, and did I mention that it has side pockets? *Swoon.* My coworkers and I tried on several dresses from The Drop on Amazon, so head over to our review to see what they look like on (spoiler alert: they’re all stunning and Europe-ready).

Photo: ZESICA.

For a more affordable option from Amazon, check out ZESICA’s boho mini dress . It’s StyleCaster-approved and comes in 40 (yes, 40!) different colorways. This frock is a must-buy if you’re en route to Spain, Greece, Italy, or the like.

Photo: Shy Velvet.

I am thoroughly obsessed with all of the design details on this summer dress . The flared sleeves. The tiered skirt. The cutouts. The square neck. The back. I’m sold!

Photo: Caslon.

Frolick through France in this flowy midi dress. It’s the kind of garment you could wear anywhere on vacation—a museum, the park, the shops, you name it.

Photo: Treasure & Bond.

Sometimes less is more, and that is definitely the case with this breezy (and super affordable) maxi dress from Nordstrom. Grab it in sizes 1X through 3X and in five fabulous colors.

Photo: Outdoor Voices.

I couldn’t forget to shout out one of my tried-and-true closet staples, the OV Exercise Dress. Read all about my love for this activewear meets fashion garment in my review, but TL;DR: it’s comfy, cute, and versatile. It also has a built-in shorts liner with side pockets, which will come in handy as you sightsee around the country. The Exercise Dress just so happens to be 20 percent off through August 31, so stock up and save while you can. Trust me, it’s more than worth it (I have two).