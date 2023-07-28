7 Summer Dresses With Pockets That Are as Useful as They Are Cute

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is still in full swing, and the weather doesn’t appear to be cooling off any time soon. The best part about shopping for summer dresses with pockets in August? You’re likely to spot some pretty good sales. The fashion industry is already turning over for fall styles, and people are day dreaming about cooler temps, so are loading up their shopping carts with sweaters and long sleeves.

Now’s the perfect time for you to swoop in and shop for summer dresses that are cute and functional at the same time. We scored all of your favorite sites to pull out the best dresses with pockets that you can shop now, starting at just $21. Because hey, there’s still sunny days ahead and you might as well save a little money the next time you pick up your next outfit.

Mini Sundress

This mini dress is the perfect length, and the halter neckline is perfect for staying cool. And yeah, this dress has pockets! You can run out with just your house key and phone and be good to go. Besides, there’s plenty of room on the top of your head to store your sunnies when you’re not rocking them. This one’s on sale for 15% off.

Sleeveless Sundress

This dress comes in black, pink, and yellow in sizes XS through 4X. It’s the perfect style for when you want your arms to breathe and a little more length on the hemline. Bonus points that it has absolutely concealed pockets.

Short Sleeve Linen Mini Shift Dress

Cowboy boots are in this summer and it doesn’t look like they’re going away for fall. This loose-fitting shift dress it the perfect outfit to pair them with and it comes in five different colors.

Frieda Linen Dress

This dress will make you feel like you’re vacationing in Italy even if you’re just taking a day trip to the Jersey shore. The fact that it has pockets is just the cherry on top.

Blake Maxi Dress Naturals

Remember what I said about sneaky summer dress sales in August? Here’s a great one from Revolve with this floral maxi dress with side slant pockets.

Strapless Smocked Tube Sundress

This plus size summer dress with pockets is EVERYTHING! The print is super cute and modern, the smocked back allows for customized sizing, and the pockets will keep you cozy and cute at any outdoor function.

The Voyager Shirtdress

Rocking a shirt dress with pockets it he ultimate laid-back cool girl ‘fit. All you need is some cute sunglasses, white socks, and sneakers or loafers. Appearing totally unbothered is in.