Nobody likes sweating through a shirt on an extremely humid, hot day. Whether you’re exercising or simply commuting to work, it can be uncomfortable and a little humiliating. Luckily, your peers or loved ones don’t have to witness pools of sweat accumulate on your back or armpits for the rest of eternity, because sweat-proof shirts do in fact exist.

Moisture-wicking clothing combats excess sweat and keeps you cool throughout wear, even in the midst of a heatwave. These fabrics draw moisture away from the body without clinging to the clothing itself, whilst keeping unwelcome scents at bay. They offer far more breathability than most of the shirts you probably own, with some even boasting UPF benefits—you just have to know what to look for when selecting one.

As luck would have it, Amazon has plenty of affordable options to peruse for both men and women. Bonus: Many come highly reviewed by fellow customers. Considering this month is set to be one of the hottest ever recorded in history, I wouldn’t wait to stock up.

See our (and more importantly, other customers) top picks for sweat-proof shirts down below.

Hanes

This V-neck tee is made from 100 percent polyester (a popular moisture-wicking fabric), and also has a 50+ UPF rating to protect against harmful UV rays. Shop it in a range of colors.

“This is a great dupe for other high end athletic brands,” shared a shopper. “I use it as a base layer under my cycling jersey for both warmth and wicking away of perspiration. Comfortable and long enough to tuck in if desired. Washes and dries well without shrinkage.”

CADMUS

TBH, these workout crop tops are cute enough to wear outside of the gym. As one shopper wrote, “These are definitely my go-to for so many things. I love to workout in them but also are so comfortable to wear just around the house. They are definitely breathable and I don’t feel like my sweat seeps out so that’s a plus.”

Sweatshield Undershirts

This shirt is from a brand that’s literally called ‘SweatShield,’ so you know it’s gotta be the real deal. Meant to be worn underneath other clothing, it was designed to stop 100 percent of underarm sweat and eliminate sweat marks and pit stains on whatever goes overtop.

“The shirts are expensive but I now wear sweaters and blazers I previously didn’t wear because I didn’t want to pay for dry cleaning. I now feel like I have a whole new wardrobe,” said one customer.

ZHENWEI

These workout tops are made from a buttery soft material that looks extremely flattering when worn; due to their compression, the brand recommends sizing up if you want a more relaxed fit.

“These shirts were exactly what I was looking for. The material is stretchy and thick. The white is not see-through! Definitely size up if you are aiming more for a loose fit! I recommend your regular size for a tighter/snatched fit,” said one reviewer.