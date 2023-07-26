Run, Don’t Walk: Selena Gomez’s Fave Leather Jacket Is on Sale For 20% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you don’t have a leather jacket in your wardrobe, you’re truly missing out. Leather jackets are closet staples that transcend seasons and fleeting trends. AllSaints has become the gold standard in this category, with celebs sporting the brand’s designs left and right. One such A-lister is Selena Gomez. She’s worn the Balfern Faux Leather Belted Biker Jacket multiple times, and guess what? It’s included in AllSaints’ summer sale.

Let it be known that AllSaints might be pricey, but the quality of its leather jackets is unmatched. Trust me, I own one myself. Because these precious garments can ring you up for quite a pretty penny, you’re going to want to leap at the opportunity to save on them. Selena’s Balfern faux leather jacket usually costs $365, but it’s currently 20 percent off, which brings the closet mainstay’s price down to $292. If you have yet to experience AllSaints-quality leather, let me explain why it’s worth the investment.

First of all, it’s a best-seller that has lasted through the years. According to Steal Her Style, Selena wore the jacket in June 2014, and per Star Style, she reached for it again in August 2014. You know what they say, the third time’s a charm. The actress and singer donned the Balfern yet again in May 2015, Steal Her Style reported. So, let’s do the math. If Selena’s been wearing it since 2014, that means this exact jacket is so good, it’s stuck around for at least nine years. When the brand describes the style as an “iconic best-seller,” they really mean it.

Photo: AllSaints.

Most importantly, the Balfern Biker Jacket is made from water-based polyurethane, which utilizes a water-based technology instead of a solvent-based one. This helps to remove any bad chemicals. But besides the buttery smooth leather, the jacket features silver metal hardware, a waist belt, and plenty of zippers and pockets.

Coming in black leather and sizes 0 through 12, all of the remaining available sizes are low in stock. Scoop up Selener’s fave, versatile biker jacket before it sells out. AllSaints’ summer sale has discounts as high as 50 percent at the moment, but keep checking back for even bigger discounts before the shopping event ends on August 29. Not to mention, score free shipping and returns on all orders.

It might be a little hot for a leather jacket during the summer, but it’s never too early to start thinking about fall. Cop the Balfern Faux Leather Belted Biker Jacket for $73 off before it’s too late. And be sure to check out AllSaints’ other discounted leather jackets, below.

Photo: AllSaints.

Photo: AllSaints.

Photo: AllSaints.

Photo: AllSaints.