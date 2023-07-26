All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Even if you haven’t seen Barbie yet, you’ll know that the film is packed with incredible fashion moments. Between Margot Robbie’s custom Chanel looks, Ryan Gosling’s “I Am Kenough” sweatshirt, and every detail of Barbie’s dream house, there’s no shortage of inspiration when it comes to the Barbiecore aesthetic. I managed to get tickets to see Barbie on opening weekend and there was one item in particular that caught my eye: Margot Robbie’s Barbie gold heart necklace.

Without giving anything about the plot away, Margot Robbie wears the gold heart pendant during the film’s pivotal moment which honestly made me love the necklace even more. Throughout the film, Margot Robbie’s Barbie character wears highly stylized and accessorized outfits that range from a full Barbie cowgirl look to a pink and white gingham dress.

When Margot Robbie wears the gold Missoma locket, she’s in an outfit that looks like it’s from Reformation instead of from Barbie’s hot pink closet. Essentially, it’s a cute, relatable look that you can absolutely replicate yourself. She pairs it with a simple sunny yellow dress and dainty gold hoop earrings.

The gold heart pendant is by the British jewelry brand Missoma. The exact gold version from the film is currently out of stock but the exact necklace is still available in silver. If you’re set on a gold heart pendant, a very similar (and dare I say cuter?) alternative version of the necklace is available on Missoma’s site.

Courtesy of Missoma.

The pendant necklace is made out of 18ct gold plated vermeil on recycled sterling silver so you’ll be able to wear it every day without it tarnishing. The necklace’s chain length hits right in the center of the chest so you’ll be able to wear the heart close to your literal heart. The pendant is also a locket so you can put a note or a photo inside to carry with you. If you want to take the necklace to the next level, you can also get the necklace customized with engraving.

Courtesy of Missoma.

The actual necklace that was worn by Margot Robbie as Barbie in the movie is available in silver. The Ridge Heart Charm Necklace features a puffy charm that hangs on a delicate bobble chain.



Outside of the Barbie movie, Margot Robbie has previously worn pieces by Missoma in her off-screen life. The brand has a strong list of celebrity clientele—stars like Meghan Markle, Hailey Bieber, and Gigi Hadid are all fans of the brand.

Keep reading for a couple of alternative heart necklace options to shop.

Courtesy of Gorjana.

I love that the chain on this heart necklace from Gorjana has a heavier weight. It’s simple enough to wear every day but striking enough to make a statement.

Courtesy of Mejuri.

This pretty heart necklace comes in both gold and silver metal options. The chain is adjustable so you can wear it at 16 or 18 inches and it is made out of gold vermeil.