This Formalwear Brand Has Men’s Wedding Guest Attire For Up to 60% Off Right Now

We may be zooming straight towards August, but we haven’t yet left the thick of wedding season. While the most popular options for women are pretty accessible—pastels, slip dresses and muted florals are this season’s top trends—men may have a more difficult time finding the perfect formalwear fit.

While you should always dress according to a wedding’s preferred code, most of the time you’ll be safe by sticking to neutral color options like navy, gray or beige in a classic suit and tie. Plus, given these pieces versatility, you’ll be able to wear whatever you purchase to other events down the line.

That said, you probably don’t want to pour a small fortune into an outfit. Lucky for any guys currently on the hunt for one, Reiss has plenty (and we mean plenty) of options on sale for up to 60 percent off right now. Looking for a double breasted linen blazer? Check. Slim fit trousers that will snatch the legs? (Yes, men can definitely look snatched, too). Check.

We pieced together our absolute must-haves from the retailer’s limited-time sale. We’ve got zero intel on when this all ends, so don’t waste a second longer on stocking your cart with a thing or two.

For any women that may be reading this on behalf of their significant other—there’s a ton of wedding guest dresses for you on major discount as well.

I would buy this double-breasted linen blazer for my boyfriend in a heartbeat. Its fabric lends well to warmer weather, and you can easily pair this with a basic tee post-wedding to get more use out of it.

These lightweight cotton-linen trousers feature a slim fit, elastic waist band and side-slip pockets. It can easily tuck in a button-up shirt for a pulled-together yet comfortable look.

The military-inspired cut on this wool blazer is everything. Thinking ahead to any fall RSVP’s? Grab this before you’re stuck in a pinch.

Wear this on its own or underneath a top coat of your choosing for a playful yet sophisticated ‘fit.