Read Next: We Found The Prettiest Wedding Guest Dresses On Sale For Up to 60% Off
Newsletters
Follow Us
Alerts & Newsletters

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This Formalwear Brand Has Men’s Wedding Guest Attire For Up to 60% Off Right Now

From linen blazers to slim-fit trousers.
Reiss Men's Formalwear Sale
Reiss
Share

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

We may be zooming straight towards August, but we haven’t yet left the thick of wedding season. While the most popular options for women are pretty accessible—pastels, slip dresses and muted florals are this season’s top trends—men may have a more difficult time finding the perfect formalwear fit.

While you should always dress according to a wedding’s preferred code, most of the time you’ll be safe by sticking to neutral color options like navy, gray or beige in a classic suit and tie. Plus, given these pieces versatility, you’ll be able to wear whatever you purchase to other events down the line. 

That said, you probably don’t want to pour a small fortune into an outfit. Lucky for any guys currently on the hunt for one, Reiss has plenty (and we mean plenty) of options on sale for up to 60 percent off right now. Looking for a double breasted linen blazer? Check. Slim fit trousers that will snatch the legs? (Yes, men can definitely look snatched, too). Check. 

We pieced together our absolute must-haves from the retailer’s limited-time sale. We’ve got zero intel on when this all ends, so don’t waste a second longer on stocking your cart with a thing or two. 

For any women that may be reading this on behalf of their significant other—there’s a ton of wedding guest dresses for you on major discount as well. 

ANGEL SLIM FIT DOUBLE BREASTED LINEN PUPPYTOOTH BLAZER
Reiss

I would buy this double-breasted linen blazer for my boyfriend in a heartbeat. Its fabric lends well to warmer weather, and you can easily pair this with a basic tee post-wedding to get more use out of it.

Angel Linen Blazer

$312 695 55% Off
Buy Now
PACT SLIM FIT COTTON-LINEN TROUSERS
Reiss

These lightweight cotton-linen trousers feature a slim fit, elastic waist band and side-slip pockets. It can easily tuck in a button-up shirt for a pulled-together yet comfortable look.

Pact Slim-Fit Linen Trousers

$93 210 56% Off
Buy Now
Reiss LOUGH DOUBLE BREASTED SLIM FIT TEXTURED BLAZER
Reiss

The military-inspired cut on this wool blazer is everything. Thinking ahead to any fall RSVP’s? Grab this before you’re stuck in a pinch.

Lough Textured Blazer

$425 610 30% Off
Buy Now
Reiss Floral Mens Shirt
Reiss

Wear this on its own or underneath a top coat of your choosing for a playful yet sophisticated ‘fit.

Evie Floral Print Shirt

$94 160 41% Off
Buy Now
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe
More from StyleCaster
StyleCaster Daily
Get the latest news and style intel delivered to your inbox.

By subscribing, I agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

PMC Logo

Most Popular

You may also like

PMC Logo
StyleCaster is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ad