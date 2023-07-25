All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Season 2 of FX’s The Bear is probably one of the most talked about drops of the year (besides Barbie, of course) and it’s not hard to see why. The cast is full of incredibly talented actors and the storyline only heightens with each episode—the show earned 13 Emmy nominations this year alone. Plus, The Bear truly nailed layering its serious tones with moments of comedic relief, like when Carmy points out the major typo on one of Richies ‘Original Beef of Chicagoland’ t-shirts.

Carmy turns to him and says “Your shirt says ‘Original Berf.’” Richie then responds that it’s a “printing mistake — a collector’s item.” Well folks, it just may actually become one some day. You can now buy a shirt nearly identical to the one used in the show for around $20-$30 at a variety of retailers, including Etsy and Redbubble.

Etsy carries a handful of matching t-shirts, including this one from seller ShirtsnGigglesz. The navy cotton shirt comes in sizes S through XL, starting at around $30.

Teepublic

One of the more popular options available, the Teepublic ‘Original Berf’ shirt comes in both women and mens cuts and goes up to size 5XL. Prices start at just $22.

Redbubble

No surprise here, but Redbubble also came in swinging with several ‘Original Berf’ designs. You can order one in practically any color you please, so if the original navy isn’t your go-to, opt for shades like pink or white instead. Plus, get a discount when you purchase 3 or more.

Additionally, there’s good news for anyone wanting an ‘Original Berf’ shirt, sans typo. Amazon is selling the OG ‘Original Beef of Chicagoland ‘ shirt for just $20.

Amazon

If you’ve yet to hop on The Bear bandwagon, make sure you’re signed up for a Hulu membership to watch it now.

Without any deals, Hulu costs $7.99 per month for its ad-supported plan and $14.99 per month for its no-ads plan. Hulu’s ad-supported plan also offers a yearly plan for $79.99 per year, which saves users around $16 from its monthly rate. Eligible students can also subscribe to Hulu’s ad-supported plan for a discount at $1.99 per month.