5 Plus-Size Strapless Bras That *Actually* Stay Up, According to Reviews

Every lingerie-lover knows that having a strapless bra in your arsenal is a must. It’s arguably the most versatile underwear style, giving a seamless bare appearance underneath every neckline — from off-the-shoulder to halter — without digging into your shoulders. The downside of strapless bras? They come with a whole host of issues, with the most prominent ones being that they fall down and often don’t provide enough support. Those problems become even more glaringly obvious when you’re shopping plus size.

First off, a whole lotta brands offer super limited sizing, leaving out those of us who need a bigger band, smaller cup, smaller band, bigger cup, etc. This lack of sizing often makes us choose a strapless bra that doesn’t fit quite right, leading us to the bra pitfalls of falling down and pinching. And the styles you do find that hold up after hours of dancing? Yeah, they can be not so cute and a bit basic, solely coming in classic nude, black, and white — no fun patterns and sexy lace in site.

As a fellow big-busted girl, I totally get your frustrations and am tired of doing the not-so-discreet shimmy-pull-up. That’s why I went on a mission to find strapless bras that *actually* won’t fall down. These five bras from are tested by yours truly, as well as thousands of plus-size folks on Amazon, Adore Me, and beyond. So, go forth, and keep scrolling to find the best plus-size strapless bras that gives comfort and support (while still looking cute).

Wacoal

Wacoal has been a wardrobe staple for years — and for good reason! Their bras are known for being super supportive, and the Red Carpet Strapless Bra with comfortable contoured cups is no exception. With more than 4,500 five-star reviews that boast that the bra “stays in place” no matter how hard you dance and is “worth every penny,” you can’t go wrong.

Curvy Kate

As a fellow big-busted gal, I’m telling you that Curvy Kate has never let me down. Their bras are top-knotch quality, and range from 28 through 40 in band size, and D to J in cup size. I love this particular strapless bra as the comfy boning on the side really prevents the bra from sliding down during wear. And side note: how cute are the buttons and bow? Seriously an adorable touch to an otherwise basic nude bra.

Adore Me

This flirty set (yes, it comes with a matching panty, available in sizes M through 4X) is so luxe. From the satin fabric and chocolate plum-hued trim of the cups to the lace-overlay band, this bra turns the traditional concept of what a strapless bra looks like on its head. As one reviewer says: “I wish all my clothing fit and felt as good as this does.”

ThirdLove

Unlike what most people would assume, being plus-size does not mean you have a bigger cup size. ThirdLove knows this, which is why their 24/7 Classic Strapless Bra comes in band size 32 through 44 and cup size AA through H. Spec-wise, the bra band is thick, smoothing your silhouette and alleviating pressure on your back. Plus, the bra has no-slip silicone edges to help the lifting and seperating cups stay in place.

DELIMIRA

On a budget? This sweet pink pick comes in at just $27.99, with over 41 sizes availble. “I cannot say enough good things about this bra – it is SO flattering, doesn’t fall down throughout the day and keeps everything in place,” writes one shopper, “This is such a game changer, and has freed me to wear more styles of clothes that I couldn’t before.”