All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I am by no means a runner, but I do know that the shoe you wear can be a make-or-break decision. Why? Because everyone’s feet are shaped differently and have unique needs. If you happen to have flat feet, your go-to running shoe is truly of utmost importance.

Dr. Emily Splichal, a podiatrist and human movement specialist, previously told StyleCaster that “Flat feet, or overpronation, is typically associated with the foot needing a little extra support, as it can fatigue or get stressed easily.” She adds that it’s all about a well-structured sole that has a heel counter, a stiff midsole, or a slight heel-to-toe drop. These features make a shoe more comfortable and supportive.

To find the best running shoes for flat feet, you’re going to want to pay close attention to the sneakers’ weight, cushion, stability, and heel-to-toe drop.

With that in mind, we headed straight to TikTok to find the eight best running shoes for flat feet. We made sure to include all of the key details mentioned above, along with exactly where to buy them.

It comes as no surprise that the celeb-loved brand, Hoka, shows up multiple times on this list, with New Balance trailing right behind. But regardless of the brand, these pairs are all available to shop at popular retailers like Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, and Nordstrom Rack (a.k.a. it’s super easy (and affordable) to get your hands on these supportive sneaks!).

Photo: Hoka.

Weight: 7.3 ounces

7.3 ounces Cushion: Balanced

Balanced Stability: Neutral

Neutral Heel-to-toe drop: 5 millimeters

5 millimeters Shop them at: Zappos, Nordstrom, Free People

@astoldbydomm has been running track and field since she was 10 years old, competed in Division 1 college track and field, and was a professional runner and jumper for three years. So if there’s anyone you can trust with product recs for the best running shoes for flat feet, it’s this TikTok creator.

She suggests the Hoka Mach 5 sneaker for running on the treadmill and lifting weights in the gym. But for running outside, the lifestyle and running TikToker goes with the Hoka Clifton 9. “I feel like they have great support, especially for someone with flat feet,” she explains to her viewers. “I recommend Cliftons to literally everyone.” Not to mention, these are the lightest sneaks on this list.

Photo: New Balance.

Weight: 8.9 ounces (W), 11.4 ounces (M)

8.9 ounces (W), 11.4 ounces (M) Stability: Stable

Stable Heel-to-toe drop: 10 millimeters

10 millimeters Shop them at: Amazon

It’s no easy task to find running shoes for flat and wide feet, but @imaniathome knows what’s up. She reaches for the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 V12 sneakers because they don’t squeeze her feet. “My toes can fully spread out, and my pinky toes aren’t rubbing against the edge of the shoe,” she says in her TikTok.

Photo: Hoka.

Weight: 7.6 ounces

7.6 ounces Cushion: Balanced

Balanced Stability: Stable

Stable Heel-to-toe drop: 5 millimeters

5 millimeters Shop them at: Zappos, Nordstrom

According to @missfirment, the Hoka Arahi 6 is great for walking and has an average cushion level. The J-Frame technology is “designed to prevent excessive inward roll, or overpronation, without overcorrecting your gait,” per the brand. These sneakers clock in as the second-lightest shoes on this list, as well.

Photo: Gaviota.

Weight: 9.3 ounces

9.3 ounces Cushion: Plush

Plush Stability: Stable

Stable Heel-to-toe drop: 5 millimeters

5 millimeters Shop them at: Zappos

There seems to be a pattern here because we have yet another pair of Hokas. The Gaviota 4, as @missfirment explains, “has more cushioning to where you wouldn’t need to put in an insert if your feet need a bit more support.” You’re going to want to check out with them ASAP because they’re currently 20 percent off at Zappos, which is the biggest discount in the past 30 days.

Photo: Asics.

Weight: 8.3 ounces

8.3 ounces Cushion: Extra

Extra Stability: Neutral

Neutral Heel-to-toe drop: 10 millimeters

10 millimeters Shop them at: Amazon

@astoldbydomm is back at it again with more flat-foot running shoe recs. This time, she’s sharing her top pick for a sneaker you can jump, sprint, lift weights, and throw in. “The shoe that has not let me down ever is the Asics GT-2000, specifically the 8 version , but this is the 9 version but they’re pretty much the same thing.”

She adds, “If you need a shoe and you’re a flat-foot runner, sprinter, jumper, whatever, then you need this shoe because it is super flexible, it allows you to contact the ground, it’s not heavy at all, it’s super light, and they’re like $79.” (Side note: They’re actually as low as $59 on Amazon right now.)

Photo: Adidas.

Weight: 11.2 ounces

11.2 ounces Heel-to-toe drop: 6 millimeters

6 millimeters Shop them at: Amazon , Nordstrom Rack

Training for a marathon? So is TikToker @alexandriawill18! Lucky for you, she’s sharing the running shoes for flat feet that she’s training in. First up on her list is the Adidas Adistar sneaker . She has previously completed a marathon sporting these shoes, so you know they’re bound to be comfy and supportive.

Photo: New Balance.

Weight: 10 ounces

10 ounces Stability: Neutral

Neutral Heel-to-toe drop: 4 millimeters

4 millimeters Shop them at: Zappos

Another pair that @alexandriawill18 loves is the New Balance Fresh Foam X More v4. “They are so cushioned and comfortable, but also you might need a little bit more support like in the arch, but for me, it actually works pretty well because it’s like a maxed-out cushion shape,” she says in her TikTok.

Photo: New Balance.

Weight: 8.9 ounces (W), 11.4 ounces (M)

8.9 ounces (W), 11.4 ounces (M) Stability: Stable

Stable Heel-to-toe drop: 10 millimeters

10 millimeters Shop them at: Amazon

But best of all is the New Balance Fresh Foam X 860 V12 sneaker , which we previously mentioned as @imaniathome’s fave running shoe for flat feet. @alexandriawill18 ran a different marathon in them and tells viewers that she will likely wear them for her upcoming long-distance race.