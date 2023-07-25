All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer fashion, temperatures, and itineraries seem to be hotter than ever this year. If you’re dashing between Pickleball tournaments, beach days, and maybe a trip abroad, there’s a good chance you haven’t had a moment to stop and re-evaluate your wardrobe choices. You’re probably living your best life in a pair of athletic shorts or swim trunks and honestly, you should continue to do so. The best swim trunks for men on the market this summer guarantee that you can continue to travel, lounge, and swim in style and comfort.

The new standard for men’s swim trunks is that they should have some sort of a hybrid quality. A good pair of board shorts can be worn for everyday athletic activities and to the beach. Plus, they should be made with quick-drying material to help you go from activity to activity with ease. Brands like Saturdays NYC have perfected the hybrid swim trunk. With a strong array of color and style selections and a long list of positive reviews, you’ll want to wear your swim trunks even when you’re not going anywhere near water.

Versatility can also be found in more traditional styles, like a brief. Speedo makes swimming briefs that will perform just as well in the water as they will in your Instagram thirst trap picture.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of swim trunks, there’s one key style rule to follow in 2023: don’t buy a pair that hits at or below the knee. A five to seven-inch inseam is your best bet for scoring style points in the sand.

Keep reading for the best men’s swim trunks to consider for summer 2023.

Courtesy of Fair Harbor.

I personally know a few people that exclusively wear this pair of Fair Harbor 5″ swim shorts and can attest to their style and durability for beach days. This pair comes in 10 different colors and patterns.

Courtesy of Jacquemus.

If you’re heading out on a European summer (or just want to pretend by your local pool), this pair of Jacquemus short swim trunks are perfect. Plus, they’re currently on sale.

$100 $200 50% Off Buy Now

Courtesy of Speedo.

You don’t have to be swimming a race to win when it comes to poolside fashion. This Speedo suit is designed for competition but will give you a stylish edge over other vacationers. It’s fully lined and available in eight different color variations.

Courtesy of Saturdays NYC.

If you’ve heard of the brand Saturdays NYC, it was probably in the context of their signature swim shorts. The Talley Swim Short is a fan favorite and comes in a handful of palatable summer colors. They have a mesh lining and are designed to be worn from day activities to the pool and back.

Courtesy of Olrebar Brown.

If you think of a vacation as a non-stop fashion show, your pool looks need to be runway-worthy. The swim trunk options from Olrebar Brown are just that. The price point is on the higher end but the shorts look like literal artwork.

Courtesy of Uniqlo.

Uniqlo is known for making functional and affordable basics and that includes this pair of swim shorts. This pair is made out of 100 percent water-repellent nylon fabric and are meant for both swimming and daily active wear. They are currently on sale for under $20 and come in six colors.

Courtesy of CDLP.

These swim briefs are designed for a low-waisted snug fit. They were made in Portugal with recycled quick-drying fabric. You can get this sexy style in five different color options—if you end up with a few pairs, they at least won’t take up much room in your suitcase.

Courtesy of Lacoste.

Lacoste is a classic pick for summer vacation wear whether you’re heading to the golf course, the pool, or to the beach. Lean into the brand’s aesthetic with these crocodile swim trunks.

Courtesy of Vilebrequin.

This pair of swim briefs by Vilebrequin are made to be both snug and comfortable thanks to breathable fabric and the elastic waistband.

Courtesy of Charlie.

Stylecaster’s Deputy Editor loves the swim selection from Charlie. The colors are vibrant, the fit is great, and the quality is there. This blue pair will look amazing next to a blue body of water.