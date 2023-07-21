Read Next: Does Barbie Have an End-Credits Scene? When You Can Leave For Oppenheimer
Score Up to 80% Off On Good American Jeans, Shorts, & Swim During Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale

good american nordstrom rack sale
Good American
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

“I hate getting a good deal,” said literally no one ever. As humans, sales are practically ingrained in our DNA as instant mood boosters. So, what if I told you that right now, there’s a MAJOR discount happening on pieces from a celeb-loved, TikTok-approved brand? Yep — Khloé Kardashian’s Good American has been on my to-try list for a hot sec, thanks to the clock app. And now, during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack event, I can *finally* snag a pair of jeans for up to 80 percent off retail.

ICYMI, Good American was founded by Khloé and Emma Grede in 2016 with the mission of providing high-quality, size-inclusive fashion for all shapes and sizes. The brand’s biggest claim to fame was its wide selection of trendy yet oh-so-durable denim. But since then, Good American has expanded its line to include flirty swimwear, summer-ready shorts, classic tees, comfy bodysuits, and more. Staying true to the brand’s commitment, these pieces are all available in XXS through 5XL — with none of the ridiculous price gouging and unnecessary changes in design that can sometimes be seen in retailers that carry a wide size range.

Due to its popularity, Good American rarely goes on sale. But from now through July 23, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of the brand’s dresses, jeans, shirts, and swim on clearance, with an extra 25 percent off added on top.

Below, shop the best Good American pieces on sale during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack event.

Good American

Ruched Dress

$20.61 $129 84% Off
Buy Now

Priced at just $20, this party-ready, adjustable mini dress (which comes in two colors) is such a steal.

Good '90s Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Good American

Good ’90s Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

$31.48 $135 77% Off
Buy Now

This pair of denim right here will be my go-to pants for the foreseeable future.

Good Classic High Waist Jeans
Good American

Good Classic High Waist Jeans

$36.73 $149 75% Off
Buy Now

Now, I don’t make the rules, but I’m pretty sure your closet isn’t complete without a pair of high-waisted, mid-blue wash jeans.

Good Legs Crop Faux Leather Mini Bootcut Pants
Good American

Good Legs Crop Faux Leather Mini Bootcut Pants

$63.72 $169 62% Off
Buy Now

Spice up your workplace wardrobe just in time for fall.

Always Fits Twist Bikini Top
Good American

Always Fits Twist Bikini Top

$14.99 $59 75% Off
Buy Now

A bralette-style bikini is a beach vacation must-have.

Matching Bottoms: Matte Tiny Strap Bikini Bottoms, $12.58

Good Classic Bootcut Jeans
Good American

Good Classic Bootcut Jeans

$41.98 $150 72% Off
Buy Now

These bootcut jeans with a pointy-toed, heeled boot? *Chef’s kiss*.

Good Compression Scuba Knit Minidress
Good American

Good Compression Scuba Knit Minidress

$32.98 $54.97 40% Off
Buy Now

Bright lime is always a vibe during the summertime.

