Score Up to 80% Off On Good American Jeans, Shorts, & Swim During Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale

“I hate getting a good deal,” said literally no one ever. As humans, sales are practically ingrained in our DNA as instant mood boosters. So, what if I told you that right now, there’s a MAJOR discount happening on pieces from a celeb-loved, TikTok-approved brand? Yep — Khloé Kardashian’s Good American has been on my to-try list for a hot sec, thanks to the clock app. And now, during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack event, I can *finally* snag a pair of jeans for up to 80 percent off retail.

ICYMI, Good American was founded by Khloé and Emma Grede in 2016 with the mission of providing high-quality, size-inclusive fashion for all shapes and sizes. The brand’s biggest claim to fame was its wide selection of trendy yet oh-so-durable denim. But since then, Good American has expanded its line to include flirty swimwear, summer-ready shorts, classic tees, comfy bodysuits, and more. Staying true to the brand’s commitment, these pieces are all available in XXS through 5XL — with none of the ridiculous price gouging and unnecessary changes in design that can sometimes be seen in retailers that carry a wide size range.

Due to its popularity, Good American rarely goes on sale. But from now through July 23, Nordstrom Rack has a ton of the brand’s dresses, jeans, shirts, and swim on clearance, with an extra 25 percent off added on top.

Below, shop the best Good American pieces on sale during Nordstrom Rack’s Clear The Rack event.

Good American

Priced at just $20, this party-ready, adjustable mini dress (which comes in two colors) is such a steal.

Good American

This pair of denim right here will be my go-to pants for the foreseeable future.

Good American

Now, I don’t make the rules, but I’m pretty sure your closet isn’t complete without a pair of high-waisted, mid-blue wash jeans.

Good American

Spice up your workplace wardrobe just in time for fall.

Good American

A bralette-style bikini is a beach vacation must-have.

Matching Bottoms: Matte Tiny Strap Bikini Bottoms, $12.58

Good American

These bootcut jeans with a pointy-toed, heeled boot? *Chef’s kiss*.

Good American

Bright lime is always a vibe during the summertime.