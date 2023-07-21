All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Just 24 hours after the Barbie movie was released in select cities, viewers took to Twitter to respond to the highly-anticipated film. Naturally, viewers shared their reactions and feelings in response to the 114 transformative minutes of pink they had just seen on screen. Surprisingly, fans also tweeted a demand from the Barbie team. You’ll find a common request among hundreds of tweets extending praise to Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and the film’s director, Greta Gerwig. Fans want the Barbie “I Am Kenough” hoodie worn by Ken in the movie, and they want it now! It looks like Barbiecore fashion has reached a new level.

Without giving away any spoilers, the “I Am Kenough” hoodie and phrase sum up Ken’s character journey throughout the movie and leave viewers with a hearty mantra (and some fashion inspiration). Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, wears a bright tie-dye “ I Am Kenough” hoodie which appears to be made entirely out of a fuzzy fleece material. The garment is an obvious play on the popular “I Am Enough” mantra that is frequently embossed on sweatshirts, T-shirts, bracelets, and mugs. Ken’s version of the look is colorful, empowering, and hits the message of the Barbie movie at its core.

where do i purchase the “i am kenough” hoodie, this is an emergency — Gil Torres (@giltweetsstuff) July 21, 2023



While the hot pink essence of Barbiecore and an influx of Barbie collabs have flooded the fashion sphere over the last year, fan reactions indicate that the “I Am Kenough” hoodie is about to take off as its own trend.



Replies to the Tweet above by @giltweetsstuff, which indicated that finding the “I Am Kenough” hoodie is an “emergency”, show a common consensus on the urgency behind coping the item.



One user, @zachsgotlife, replied, “I grasped my friend’s hand as soon as it showed up and said through gritted teeth ‘I need it’.”

GRETA GERWIG I NEED THAT I AM KENOUGH HOODIE RIGHT NOW — babychar (@babychar8) July 21, 2023

Despite there being so many official Barbie movie fashion collaborations from brands like Zara, Aldo, and GAP, there is no official “I Am Kenough” sweatshirt available on the market yet. A few sellers on Etsy have taken it upon themselves to make a version of the hoodie. However, before you send Greta Gerwig a personal demand for the hoodie, check out these official Barbie merch options you can buy in the meantime.

Courtesy of Zara.

The Zara x Barbie collection is selling out at a rapid pace and for good reason. Each of the pieces (like this sparkly T-shirt) in the collection perfectly captures the essence of Barbie. The collection includes men’s, women’s, and kid’s apparel and accessories. While you may not be able to find every item online, you might still be able to grab a piece or two from your local Zara store.

Courtesy of PacSun.

If you’re dead set on finding a Barbie sweatshirt, PacSun is a great place to look. The brand released an entire line of comfy Barbie-themed apparel, accessories and swim just in time for the second half of summer.

Courtesy of Aldo.

Step into Barbie’s shoes for a night with this pair of slingback kitten heels from the Aldo shoes x Barbie collab. Aldo released a full line of Barbie-inspired shoes in translucent pink. Life in plastic has never looked so fashionable.