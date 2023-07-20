All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Staying on top of the best men’s fashion trends can sometimes mean throwing away what you thought you knew, casting old opinions aside in favor of something unexpected. Take the rise of athleisure across the past decade: Gear once solely reserved for the gym has turned into something street-ready and sleek, and that’s not the only sea change in the world of menswear. Consider the cargo pant.

With purely functional roots in the armed forces, the cargo pant has been prized by the likes of hikers and those who love the great outdoors thanks to plenty of pockets, durable fabric like cotton, twill or ripstop, and a roomy design. But the cargo pant also gets a bad rap as the pair of pants you wore in middle school or high school — a far cry from your modern tastes these days, right?

If you look closely, though, you’ll notice a shift. Today’s cargo pants are more streamlined, made with softer, stretchier fabric that fit better and don’t go overboard with pockets. Of course, every classic color is on display, too, from military-minded olive and khaki to dressier shades of navy and black.

Plus, like your favorite joggers, you can wear the best cargo pants simply and stylishly — with a pocket tee and a denim jacket, for instance. Some are even tapered like joggers, so you can show off your favorite high-top sneakers. It’s time to invest.

The Best Men’s Cargo Pants to Wear Now

At times, the best way to dip your toe into a trend is to save a few bucks while shopping with a brand you trust. In this instance, UNIQLO is certainly that brand, and this pair uses a streamlined set of side cargo pockets and stretchy cotton dobby fabric for a classic (rather than juvenile) look.

Cutting down the bulk of old-school cargo pants is the main mission of today’s crop of cargos, including this pair from Mark Wahlberg’s athleisure-meets-everyday brand MUNICIPAL. The cotton-ripstop fabric is hard-wearing, while this pair boasts six useful pockets for your travel needs.

Best known for his stylish, super-soft sweatpants (and for breathing new life into athleisure at large), John Elliott’s tasteful take on the cargo pant features a crisp tapered leg and mid-rise in a stretchy polyester fabric.

DUER makes hard-working gear (like flannel-lined stretch jeans) made to perform from the town to the trail and back. That versatility is in rare form with these hybrid jogger-adventure pants, which look like something you’d find onscreen in Dune. The geometric cargo pockets use sleek hidden zippers, while the proprietary stretch cotton blend fabric is triple-stitched for durability.

Trade in your olive or khaki cargo pants for a clean, dressy look that wears particularly well with white sneakers. It’s the sharp navy color that really makes this pair a winner, although they’ll also do well for all-day city exploration, thanks to the stretch cotton blend fabric.

With a dash of inspiration by way of skater culture and a neat touch of artistry via calligraphy detailing, PacSun manages to bottle SoCal vibes into one seriously cool pair of cargo pants in a straight-leg cut. The only thing missing is a pair of low-top skate sneakers.

Show off your love of the “three stripes” with a pair of cotton-ripstop cargo pants practically made to be rolled up as you show off your favorite Adidas high-top kicks or Samba sneakers.

The cargo pant gets an upgrade that takes it from the field to fashion week via famed American designer Todd Snyder. This pair boasts functional touches, like drawstring ankles for a customizable fit, while six pockets play off classic military inspiration. Plus, the straight fit is sharp enough to be styled with a lightweight navy cotton blazer over a T-shirt for a perfect high-low look.

G-STAR Raw shakes up the design of one of the best pairs of men’s cargo pants at every step of the way. How so? They’ve moved the typical side pockets to the upper thigh for easy access to your EDC (every day carry), and they’ve flipped the fabric into a rich two-tone design. Take it from me: This pair is guaranteed to stand out when styled with a deep olive field jacket for a monochromatic ensemble.

Herschel is on a mission to take over your travel wardrobe. The brand already makes excellent, brightly colored and useful travel bags, tote bags, dopp kits, and more. Complete your next #OOTD for a day on the road with lightweight, six-pocket ripstop cargo pants ideal for streamlined travel.

All the cool kids are wearing Carhartt and its Euro-inspired WIP line these days (thank you, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna). While you might not be able to pull off all of A$AP’s Carhartt favorites, these ripstop cargo pants are a good start, with articulated knees adding a neat design detail alongside Carhartt’s classic dark tan colorway.