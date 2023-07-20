8 Chic Plus Size Jumpsuits That Can Be Dressed Up or Down for Endless Wear

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A jumpsuit is the perfect mix of fancy and casual all in one easy piece. I love jumpsuits for the office because you look instantly put together, yet it’s still comfortable to sit in all day long. Plus, you can get away with wearing a sleeveless number because the pants still provide plenty of coverage. A jumpsuit with shorts is the perfect thing to wear during outdoor summer events, like parties, concerts, or even just a rooftop barbecue. And no matter what jumpsuit you pull for which occasion, chances are you’re going to be able to rewear the look by swapping simple accessories like heels, jewelry and purses to totally change up the vibe.

Now that I’ve successfully petitioned by favorite summer outfit, I went through dozens of product pages to pull out the very best plus size jumpsuits that are available for shopping right now. The best part? All of these items are under $100 and most are under $40. Here’s what we’re shopping this summer.

Women’s Sleeveless Jumpsuit

What I love about Target is that the utilize smocking in most of their pieces, and most of the time they do a great job of hiding it, so it only appears in the back of an item or around the waist as a sort of jumpsuit divider, like in this jumpsuit. The smocking allows for a customized fit in each piece that never feels too tight, so you can sit, dance, or power walk in this jumpsuit all summer long. Plus it comes in a light blue shade as well.

Women’s Button-Front Short Sleeve Boilersuit

Head to toe denim and chambray looks are in this summer, and this jumpsuit is the perfect addition to your closet. It’s available in sizes 0 through 26.

Women’s Sleeveless Woven Smocked Romper

This jumpsuit/romper is perfect for beach days to throw over your swimsuit to hit the beach bar. It comes in four different shades, including a paisley pattern, a purple shade, and a golden mustard hue.

Women’s Sleeveless Jumpsuit

There’s something about the red shade of this jumpsuit that just makes the piece look so much more elevated and expensive than it actually is. Pair it with flat sandals like the model, or add heels for an instantly cute and affordable summer wedding look.

Button Front Jumpsuit in Houndstooth

Pair this jumpsuit with platform heels, and you’ve got the perfect no-fuss going out look. You can currently snag this piece at 20 percent off when you enter the code MORE20 at checkout.

Halter Jumpsuit

The wide leg look is everything in this jumpsuit that also comes in five other shades. The halter neckline is perfect for summer and you can find it in sizes XL through 5X.

Black Basic Strappy Jumpsuit

Time for your Hailey Bieber/Alix Earle moment in this jumpsuit. Make sure to pair it with white socks , white sneakers, and your favorite gold jewelry to make it instantly look put together and perfect for running errands or having lunch with your gal pals. It comes in sizes L through 5X.

Plus Size Cuffed Button-Front Romper

It’s giving Barbie movie premiere and I’m here for it. Plus you can snag this romper now on sale for 30 percent off.