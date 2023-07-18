Read Next: Brooke Shields Loves True Botanicals’ New Niacinamide + Biotin Booster
Seashells Are Everywhere This Summer, From Gilded Necklaces to Oversize Clutches

The Little Mermaid would be proud.
By Madeline Yanni

Madeline Yanni

How to shop the 2023 seashell trend
Image: Cult Gaia; Patbo; Lizzie Fortunato; Staud; Retrofete; Mansur Gavriel; Aureum; Adobe. Design: Sasha Purdy / StyleCaster
Move over, boring florals and in-your-face Barbiecore — summer 2023 is actually all about seashells. What began with #mermaidcore has evolved into an entirely separate trend of its own. It’s nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram or TikTok without spotting eye-catching iridescent shells that’ll make you pine for a vacation. Brands such as Cult Gaia, Staud, PatBo, and Retrofête have all released shell-adorned clothes worthy of Ariel’s treasure trove, while Simkhai’s sculptural oyster clutch and Cass Dimicco’s conch jewelry offer a surreal finishing touch. (As for those puka shells you used to pick up on spring break, consider an elevated upgrade from Lizzie Fortunato or Anni Lu.)

And if charms and embellishments aren’t your thing, try an all-over print, like Leonie Hanne’s Loewe dress, designed in collaboration with artist Maruja Mallo. Everyone can use a bit of under-the-sea magic this summer. Fair warning! Many of the aforementioned collections will require a dip into your savings. But hey, isn’t that why it’s called splurging?

Photo: Sasks Fifth Avenue

Loewe Maruja Mallo Maxi Dress

$1,250
BUY NOW

This Loewe x Maruja Mallo collaboration has German model and content creator Leonie Hanne’s seal of approval, so you know it’s chic.

Photo: Moda Operandi

Anni Lu Puka Necklace

$140
Buy Now

Leave it to Scandinavian jewelry designer Helle Vestergaard Poulsen to elevate the beloved puka shell necklace with alternating discs in 18-karat gold. If a new piece of jewelry isn’t in your budget, run to find your version from childhood; It’ll do just the trick.

Photo: Shopbop

Retrofête Regina Dress

$595
Buy Now

Retrofête, a brand known for its glorious sequins, is now getting recognized for shells. This mermaid shell embellished Regina dress takes summer whites to the next level.

Photo: Cult Gaia

Cult Gaia Myrna Earring

$168
BUY NOW

What better way to channel a sea goddess than by dripping in gold?  These Myrna earrings feel simultaneously delicate and decadent.

PatBO Seashell Beaded Blazer

$495
Buy Now

Everyone loves a loose-fitting, oversize blazer (hello, Hailey Bieber), and PatBo designed a beautiful summer-weight version adorned with beaded seashells. Considering it’s so hot (everywhere), I love the way it’s styled here with a shell-decorated bandeau top.

Simkhai Bridget Oyster Shell Clutch

$495
Buy Now

I like to imagine that this is the ocean equivalent to a Birkin. Simkhai’s oyster shell clutch is a fantastical addition to anyone’s handbag collection.

Lizzie Fortunato Ombré Beaded Necklace

$390
bUY NOW

Lizzie Fortunato’s beaded necklace offers an elevated and playful take on puka shells, particularly because it’s dripping in ocean-hued quartz and 18-karat gold. Warning: this necklace is highly stackable— meaning you’ll want several.

PatBo Beaded Cut-Out Mini Dress

$595
Buy Now

This cut-out mini dress from PatBo screams beach club. I would style it with a strappy sandal and a spicy margarita in hand. 

STAUD Shell-Embellished Maxi Dress

$545
BUY NOW

Shells for date night? Yes, please! Staud’s cut-out shell trimmed dress certainly has me swooning.

Cult Gaia Sirena Clutch

$398
Buy Now

Here’s another playful accessory I can’t get enough of. Cult Gaia’s Sirena clutch will keep your essentials secure while making an artful statement. 

Aureum Bernadette Earrings

$375
Buy Now

These textured shell earrings are an easy addition to any summer outfit. Dress them up with a floor-length maxi for dinner, or dress them down with a bikini and head scarf on your way to the beach.

Lack of Color Seashells Fedora

$139
Buy Now

Protection from harsh UV rays is crucial in the summer, hence why Lack Of Color’s seashell fedora is a necessity.

David Koma Seashell Chain Necklace

$735
Buy Now

This necklace would make for an excellent finishing touch to any strapless dress or top.

Cult Gaia Lazar Sandal

$498
Buy Now

These off-white leather lace-up sandals are a subtle, yet sophisticated way to embrace the trend.

Cult Gaia Valez Bag

$898
Buy Now

The Valez bag is crafted from real shells, making each unique and truly one-of-a-kind. It also has a detachable chain, making it beautifully versatile.

Retroféte Mervay Dress

$1,295
buy now

Talk about a bombshell! This dress is perfect for those sultry summer nights when you want all eyes on you. 

Mansur Gavriel Pascucci Bag

$395
buy now

Whether you’re lounging by the pool or just running errands, this limited-edition seashell tote is a cute and functional way to store your essentials.

Aureum Mirabel Ring

$275
Buy Now

No need to swim to the bottom of the ocean to score this one little treasure. I can’t get over the sweet Mirabel conch ring from Aureum Collective.

Unfortunately, this beach shell clutch from Chanel’s 2019 spring/summer collection is sold out. But use it for inspiration when you decide to try the seashells trend. For the perfect example, see just how well entrepreneur Emma Leger understood the assignment.

