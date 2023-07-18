7 Pink Summer Dresses to Party Like Barbie This Season

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Barbie movie has us in an all-pink haze and we’re not mad about it. It’s been so fun to see all shades of pink dresses absolutely take over the fashion-sphere, and the best part about any trending color? It’s easy to find at multiple retailers for actually affordable prices.

Whether you’re looking for blush pink summer dresses, hot pink dresses, or anything in-between, we’ve rounded up the absolute best finds you can shop now. I’m partial to any hot pink styles because as an Aries, I like to go bold whenever possible. These pink summer dresses are perfect for anything you have planned this season, like summer weddings, outdoor parties, or even just going out with your gal pals to grab cocktails or head to dinner. The best part? These finds start at just $10.

Sleeveless One Shoulder Knit Bodycon Dress

This dress is giving Norma Kamali dupe and if you know you know. Snag this one from Target for just $25. Seriously, I’m grabbing on in every color.

Linen Mini Sundress

If you want a simple sundress look that you can pair with white sneakers, this dress is perfect. It’s loose-fitting so you won’t get hot, plus the linen fabric it’s made out of is extra breathable. You can even pair it with heels and wear it to an outdoor wedding.

Seamed Mini Bodycon Dress

This mini bodycon dress is perfect for summer and it’s currently on sale for 15% off. It’s available in sizes XS through 4X.

Betsey Johnson Strapless Mini Dress

This hot pink mini seems like something Pretty in Pink character Andie Walsh would wear if the film was set in 2023. It has all the nods to ’80s style with the off the shoulder neckline, but it’s updated for the 2020s, thanks to the length and fabric details.

Fiona Fuchsia Feather Trim Bottom Maxi Dress

If you need an all pink look with a little glam, pick up this feather trimmed piece from Miss Circle. The details like the tied ribbons on the back make this dress look like it’s way more expensive than it actually is.

Tiered Tulle Mini Dress

If you want to go a little glam this summer, pick up this tulle dress that has the perfect ribbon detail at the waist to cinch the look together. This one is under $100.

Casual Summer Midi Dress

The puff sleeves are everything on this midi-dress. It’ll still keep you cool while providing the perfect amount of extra length.