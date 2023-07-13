The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale Has Crocs, New Balance, & More For Almost 50% Off

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Whenever summer rolls around, I always think I need to completely redo my entire closet. And though that definitely isn’t necessary, I’ll usually refresh my wardrobe with a couple of pairs of new shoes. If you, like me, spent too much money during Prime Day, you’re in luck because Zappos is having a massive summer clearance sale right now.

There are over 5,400 women’s shoe deals available as we speak, and they come from popular brands like Crocs, Sam Edelman, New Balance, and Reebok. The sale’s options truly run the gamut—from comfy slide sandals to even comfier plain white sneaks.

And to show you the summer clearance event isn’t just any random sale with so-so discounts, there’s a pair of shoes on this list that is nearly half-off (spoiler alert: they’re Tommy Hilfiger (!!)).

Photo: Crocs.

There’s no need to overcomplicate your summer sandal selection when this pair of Crocs is down to only $25.

Photo: Crocs.

If you’ve been dying to get on the Crocs bandwagon, now’s your chance. This classic clog style is an impressive 35 percent off.

Photo: Madewell.

The Leeandra Slide is the perfect everyday shoe for summer. And even better: It has the lowest price in the past 30 days.

Photo: Sam Edelman.

Got any weddings or special events on the cal? These Sam Edelman heels are as versatile as it gets.

Photo: Dolce Vita.

If you’re worried about stumbling in high heels, opt for these kitten heels from Dolce Vita. They’d look so good with a silky midi dress.

Photo: Tommy Hilfiger.

You can’t go wrong with a simple yet chic thong sandal like this Tommy Hilfiger pair. These sandals have the biggest discount on this list, so have at it!

Photo: New Balance.

I’m always on the lookout for the best New Balance deals, and these sneaks are under $100 right now.

Photo: Reebok.

If your current fave white sneakers are worn out and caked in dirt, cop these timeless leather Reeboks for 16 percent off during the sale.