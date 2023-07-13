Read Next: These On-Sale Collagen Supplements Made Shoppers’ Hair Grow ‘Faster Than It Ever Has’
The Zappos Summer Clearance Sale Has Crocs, New Balance, & More For Almost 50% Off

Summer shoes galore.
Zappos Summer Clearance Sale
IMAGE: ADOBE. DESIGN: SASHA PURDY/STYLECASTER.
Whenever summer rolls around, I always think I need to completely redo my entire closet. And though that definitely isn’t necessary, I’ll usually refresh my wardrobe with a couple of pairs of new shoes. If you, like me, spent too much money during Prime Day, you’re in luck because Zappos is having a massive summer clearance sale right now.

There are over 5,400 women’s shoe deals available as we speak, and they come from popular brands like Crocs, Sam Edelman, New Balance, and Reebok. The sale’s options truly run the gamut—from comfy slide sandals to even comfier plain white sneaks

And to show you the summer clearance event isn’t just any random sale with so-so discounts, there’s a pair of shoes on this list that is nearly half-off (spoiler alert: they’re Tommy Hilfiger (!!)).

Crocs Classic Sandal
Photo: Crocs.

Crocs Classic Sandal

$25.19 $34.99 28% Off
Buy Now

There’s no need to overcomplicate your summer sandal selection when this pair of Crocs is down to only $25.

Crocs Baya Clog
Photo: Crocs.

Crocs Baya Clog

$32.37 $49.99 35% Off
Buy Now

If you’ve been dying to get on the Crocs bandwagon, now’s your chance. This classic clog style is an impressive 35 percent off.

Madewell The Leeandra Sandal
Photo: Madewell.

Madewell The Leeandra Slide Sandal

$61.60 $98 37% Off
Buy Now

The Leeandra Slide is the perfect everyday shoe for summer. And even better: It has the lowest price in the past 30 days.  

Sam Edelman Kia
Photo: Sam Edelman.

Sam Edelman Kia

$92.49 $140 34% Off
Buy Now

Got any weddings or special events on the cal? These Sam Edelman heels are as versatile as it gets.

Dolca Vita Baylor
Photo: Dolce Vita.

Dolce Vita Baylor

$56.97 $100 43% Off
Buy Now

If you’re worried about stumbling in high heels, opt for these kitten heels from Dolce Vita. They’d look so good with a silky midi dress.

Tommy Hilfiger Bennia
Photo: Tommy Hilfiger.

Tommy Hilfiger Bennia

$32.45 $59 45% Off
Buy Now

You can’t go wrong with a simple yet chic thong sandal like this Tommy Hilfiger pair. These sandals have the biggest discount on this list, so have at it!

New Balance Numeric 808 Tiago Lemos
Photo: New Balance.

New Balance Numeric 808 Tiago Lemos

$95.69 $109.99 13% Off
Buy Now

I’m always on the lookout for the best New Balance deals, and these sneaks are under $100 right now.

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather SP Extra
Photo: Reebok.

Reebok Lifestyle Classic Leather SP Extra

$75.70 $90 16% Off
Buy Now

If your current fave white sneakers are worn out and caked in dirt, cop these timeless leather Reeboks for 16 percent off during the sale.

