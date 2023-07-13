All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Waiting for clothing you actually like to go on sale is a daunting, near-impossible task during any other time of year, except for when it’s Amazon Prime Day. For 48 hours (though there are only a few left), over a period of two days, your favorite fashion brands extend a can’t-miss discount on beloved items and even newer styles. For us, we head straight to Levi’s Amazon store to shop their latest and greatest products — there’s almost always something on sale.

Keep reading to browse through our selection of the best celeb-loved Levi’s denim like jeans and shorts available for sale now until the end of the day. Be sure to take advantage of these special offers before Prime Day is officially over.

The best way to score Amazon Prime Day deals is to make sure you’re signed up as a Prime member. Besides getting great deals on thousands of products, you get free and faster shipping, access to exclusive deals, and so much more.

Photo: Levi’s.

We know skinny jeans are a debatable topic of fashion, but for those of us who enjoy the way this fit can hug our shape, Levi’s makes some of the best denim in the world. With over 22 different colors and sizing-friendly options, we can’t deny that their Prime Day discount is pretty great. With this fit, you can also get a 7-day trial of the jeans so if you don’t like them, you can return them with no cost incurred on your behalf.

Photo: Levi’s.

When have you ever seen summer clothing actually on sale during its own season? It’s practically unheard of. We recommend you hurry to grab some classic Levi’s 501 shorts if you haven’t done your summer shopping yet. This casual fit is true to size, can be dressed up or down, and is pretty much going to be a staple piece in your closet forever — they’ve been around for a long, long time. Let’s not forget to mention they’re over half-off right now.

Photo: Levi’s.

A straight leg jean offers a timeless and versatile look that works for many different occasions, and this offering from Levi’s has timeless appeal. At 40 percent off, this is a steal. The flattering silhouette stops just before the ankles, giving you the opportunity to show off fun socks or pair the outfit with a great pair or ankle boots.

Photo: Levi’s.

Jorts are everywhere this summer and getting my hands on a pair has not been easy. While I usually prefer going the vintage route, these mid-thigh shorts from Levi’s match the styles on my moodboards perfectly. I love the comfort and ease of movement that they offer, as well as how great they go with everything. They’re now 40% off for Prime Day.

Photo: Levi’s.

At nearly 70 percent off, this is the greatest denim deal I’ve seen so far. A bootcut jean is a closet need in my opinion and is super flattering to boot. The comfort and fit allow for a stylish fit that elongates the leg, giving the wearer a very flattering look.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals: