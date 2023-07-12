All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s July 12 which means two things. The first is that it’s Amazon Prime Day which means there are thousands of amazing deals that you can shop today only. The second is that it’s 90 degrees outside, and no matter what you’re doing, you’d probably rather be at the beach. Luckily, these two scenarios go hand in hand because there are amazing plus-size swimsuit Prime Day deals that you can shop right now. When it comes time to get outside and relax, you’ll be doing it in style.

This year, Amazon Prime Day includes plenty of deals on plus-size fashion. As long as you’re an Amazon Prime member (you can sign up here if you aren’t), you can save some major money on plus-size dresses, sweaters, athletic wear, and of course, swimsuits.

The selection of plus-size swimsuits on sale includes an option in every imaginable color and pattern. No matter what your style or summer destination is, there’s a suit worth trying. This summer, don’t be afraid to make a statement on the beach! Pick a bright color (like Barbiecore pink) or a pattern (cheetah print is back in) and show off your style. Keep reading for the top plus size swimsuit Amazon Prime Day deals.

Courtesy of Summer Mae.

This electric blue swimsuit will look incredible against the blue hue of the ocean or pool on your next vacation. The high-waisted bottoms have a ruched side to help show off your curves and the bikini top hits just above the hemline to show a little skin. The top includes an adjustable tie and has removable push-up padding for extra support. This suit is available in plus sizes 14-22 and is available in multiple color and pattern options. Don’t be afraid to buy two sets and then mix and match!

Courtesy of Tutorutor.

If your style is flirty and girly, bring that energy to the beach with this adorable floral one-piece swimsuit . The ruffle around the waist is so feminine and romantic while the lace-up detailing on the chest gives this suit a sexy edge. This one-piece is available in five different floral color combinations so you can choose one that best matches your vacation color scheme. This suit is available in sizes L-4X.

Courtesy of Tutorutor.

No matter what, cheetah print always comes back in style. Animal print is one of my favorite swimsuit trends for 2023 and this two-piece option is nailing it. The bottoms have a cinched high-waisted design for moderate coverage and the flouncy top gives the whole look some personality. This suit is available in sizes L-4XL.

Courtesy of Yonique.

If you like to throw on a skirt or shorts over your swimsuit and then go to lunch, for a walk, or stop at the store on your way to the beach, opting for a short-sleeve swimsuit top is a great move. It will essentially look like you’re just wearing a crop top but when the time comes to hit the water, you’ll be ready. Plus, it’s such a cute style. This short sleeve swimsuit set comes in 11 different color options and each one has a chic vintage vibe. The top includes removable padding for extra lift while the high-waisted bottoms will make you look sculpted. This swimsuit is available in plus sizes 14-22.

