All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I’ll just get right to the point: I have expensive taste. As a fashion writer, I basically spend all day scrolling through online shopping sites, gazing at designer runway collections, and trying on pieces to give them a review. I can’t help it! Because I truly see every trend and corresponding item on the market, I end up narrowing my favorites down quickly—and a lot of the time, I choose the expensive piece. That’s why I’m always on the hunt for hidden designer deals especially during Amazon Prime Day. I know the Amazon Prime Day designer deals on Bottega Veneta and Gucci exist, I just have to find them.

And find them I did! It turns out the deals I was so desperately looking for weren’t actually on Amazon’s site but on Shopbop (which is owned by Amazon). With my Amazon Prime account, I’m able to get 25 percent off of pretty much every designer brand you can think of on Shopbop’s site. If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, it’s not too late to sign up and benefit from the Prime Days deals running through July 12. Suddenly, the Marni bag I’ve been eyeing, the JW Anderson slides I’ve been swooning over, and the Ulla Johnson dress I saw on Instagram are all a little bit more in reach.

The Amazon Prime Day selection on Shopbop includes over 13,000 pieces (yes, you read that right). It wasn’t easy to narrow done my top picks but for the purpose of this article, I managed to do so. Keep reading for my absolute favorite designer deals.

Courtesy of STAUD.

Whenever I have a special event, like a wedding, I immediately check Staud’s collection of formalwear dresses to see if I can find one on sale. Voila! Mission accomplished. This pink gown guarantees that you’ll be best dressed at whatever event is on your calendar.

Courtesy of Bottega Veneta.

If the quiet luxury anti-trend is something that you aspire to achieve, this pair of Bottega Veneta sunglasses will help you get the look. They are logoless which gives them the IYKYK (if you know, you know) effect. I especially love the 3D look of the frames and angular silhouette.

Courtesy of Proenza Schouler White Label.

There is nothing I love more than a woven bag for summer. This oversized tote by Proenza Schouler White Label is such a dream—the blue hues are beachy yet still natural and it’s big enough to work as an office bag or for a weekend getaway.

Courtesy of JW Anderson.

Now that they’re on sale, I can finally justify buying the JW Anderson loafers that I’ve been loving for months. These slides are so chic and look much more formal than a pair of Birkenstocks would. You could wear these to the office, on vacation, or even just around the house.

Gourmet Loafer $468.75 $625 25% Off

Courtesy of Velvet.

I actually own this dress (and bought it at full price). I wore it on my European summer vacation and can confidently give it rave reviews! It’s lightweight, effortlessly chic, and easy to style. I also loved that the material didn’t wrinkle easily which made it an ideal piece to pack in a suitcase. I’m jealous you can buy it on sale!

Joanna Dress $148.5 $198 25% Off

Courtesy of Veja.

These Veja sneakers are the type of shoe that does it all. You can wear them with summer dresses, jeans, or workout clothes and look cool while doing it. I love the grippy tread on this tan pair.

Courtesy of Marni.

I love when my wishlist items go on sale. This adorable Marni mini bag comes in a few colors but I’m partial to the blue. It comes with a crossbody strap so you can wear it hands-free or hold it as a handbag.

Amazon Prime Day is a great time to stock up on pieces you know you’ll buy regardless of a sale. Everyone needs a great pair of dark wash denim and this pair of AGOLDE Crisscross jeans are a long-time fan favorite.

Courtesy of Gucci.

Take notes from Margot Robbie’s amazing Barbie press tour looks and add a pop of pink to your everyday wardrobe. This pair of cat eye Gucci sunglasses are retro chic and just what you need to spice up an otherwise neutral outfit.

Courtesy of Vince.

Vince makes the best quality basics, in my opinion, and I’ve been obsessed with the brand’s line of dip-dyed pieces. This multi-colored T-shirt will have you looking dreamier than a summer sunset.

Courtesy of Ulla Johnson.

A feminine white dress is always the perfect choice for a summer outfit whether you’re dressing for day or night. The eyelet lace, off-the-shoulder detail and side slits in this Ulla Johnson number are perfectly crafted.

Shop More Prime Day 2023 Deals

Amazon Prime Day 2023: Electronics Deals Are Going Fast—Get Beats, Tablets, AirPods & More For Cheap

This Five-Star Rated Blow Dry Brush Is Mega Cheap During Prime Day—Grab It Before It’s Gone

These Amazon Prime Fashion Deals Include Discounted New Balances, Levi’s & Ray-Bans—Save up to 40%