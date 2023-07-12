Today Only: Save Over $100 on the Garmin Instinct & Apple Watch Series 8, Plus More Smart Watch Steals

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I haven’t checked in on smart watches in a while, but when I did, the features seriously blew me away. I mean, gone are the days when watches just told you the time. Now you can use your watch as a GPS system, health and fitness tracker, and so much more, which greatly cuts down the need to carry around extra accessories in your bag all day.

Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to pick up a smart watch if you’ve been eyeing them. Right now you can shop all of the top brands for up to 43 percent off. Whether you’re into Garmin, Apple Watches, or Tk, most brands are discounted in honor of this super sale day. Here are the top picks and deals that we’re shopping now.

Garmin Instinct, Rugged Outdoor Watch with GPS

Garmin was one of the original brands that produced in-car navigation systems for your vehicle and today the brand is still going strong with its assortment of smart watches. This outdoor watch (made for rugged activity) has a built in three-axis compass and barometric altimeter, plus multiple global navigation satellite systems so you’ll never get lost on all of your adventures.

Garmin Venu 2S, Smaller-sized GPS Smartwatch

The white silicone watch strap and rose gold face makes this watch look elevated, making it the perfect everyday accessory to wear with any style or outfit. Right now you can save 38 percent.

Apple Watch Series 8

You can choose between a black, red, white, or gold band for this Prime Day deal that’ll let you save 30 percent on a brand new Apple Watch 8.

