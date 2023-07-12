Read Next: The TikTok-Viral BB Cream That’s ‘Like a Filter in a Bottle’ Is Down to Just $8 at Amazon
Alert TikTok: Taylor Swift Eras Merch Is On Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Stock up and save for your next T. Swift experience.
Taylor Swift Eras Tour
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The Taylor Swift Eras Tour is still in full swing. The concert, which began on March 17, 2023 continues until August 17, 2024, so there’s definitely still time to stock up on all of your Taylor Swift merch before the big day arrives. Even if you couldn’t snag tickets this year, you can still show your Swiftie love any day of the year. Right now, merch is on sale as part of Amazon Prime Day, so it’s the perfect time to pick up all of the tees, fanny packs, and friendship bracelets you’ve been meaning to grab.

While you’re there, check out all the deals—my favorite way to use Prime Day is to save extra cash on things I was already going to buy anyway, like travel accessories or my personal favorite thing to stock up on during a sale, bulk size bottles of shampoo. Anyway, back to T. Swift. Here are all the top Prime Day merch deals we spotted on sale now.

FEISEDY Vintage Heart Shaped Sunglasses

Take it back to old school Taylor with these heart -shaped sunglasses you can wear to the venue or even just on a weekend shopping trip with your besties as you blast Speak in the car.

FEISEDY Vintage Heart Shaped Sunglasses

$10.91 $12.99 16% Off
White Body Glitter

What’s a Taylor Swift concert (or vibe!) without some face and body glitter . Load up on everything you need to shine on Prime Day.

White Body Glitter

$5.58 $6.98 20% Off
5Pcs Taylor Eras Tour Swiftie Bracelets

If you don’t have time to make your own friendship bracelets , pick up this five pack for just under $10.

Swiftie Bracelets

$9.59 $14.99 36% Off
Temporary Tattoo

We’ve all heard the horror stories of people who weren’t able to get their hand-drawn 13s off for weeks. Don’t let that be you (unless you want it to be!) with this temporary flash tattoo .

Temporary Tattoo

$8.99 $14.99 40% Off
Eras-Tour – Clear Crossbody Purse

Having a clear bag is the easiest way to get through security, and at most concerts, it’s a requirement. Stay prepared for all of your music festival experiences to come with this bag , which you can clip a coupon for to get 10% off.

Eras-Tour – Clear Crossbody Purse

$19.79 $21.99 10% Off
Eras Necklace

Need to accessorize? Grab one of these necklaces for you and one for your bestie for the new, 2023 version of the ’90s BFF necklace.

Eras Necklace

$12.79 $15.99 20% Off
