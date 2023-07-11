7 Swimsuit Deals to Shop This Prime Day—Bikinis & One-Pieces Starting at $22

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Sun’s out, fun’s out, and there’s no better time to put your swimsuit on and hit the closest beach or pool for a refreshing dip. With summer just reaching its midpoint, there’s still plenty of time left to shop the best swimwear deals on Amazon so you can look amazing as you enjoy your favorite warm-weather activities.

If you’re not already aware, Amazon’s annually coveted Prime Day event officially kicked off on July 11 and, much like this summer sun, the deals are super hot, especially when it comes to their swimwear sales.

Prime Day 2023 is the perfect time to find great swimwear deals. And because Amazon literally has everything, it’s easy to find the best Prime Day deals on name-brand swimsuits, as well as lesser-known labels including some of Amazon’s house brands. Amazon also has you covered in terms of style, offering everything from one-piece swimsuits and tankinis, to swim shorts and bikinis for sale.

No matter what your budget or style preference is, you’re sure to find a great deal on swimwear during Prime Day.

Much like Prime Days of the past, this year’s 2023 Prime Day event is only slated to go on for two days so be sure to act quickly as these deals will soon disappear. It’s also worth noting that Prime Day deals are only offered to Prime members. If you’re not yet a member, you can always sign up for a free trial to get in on the best Prime Day deals before it comes to an end.

Prepare for the hottest summer ever while wearing this cut-out one-piece swimsuit. It’s offered in a variety of colors and features high-cut legs and cut-out detailing in the front. The drawstring strings along the side and top are adjustable at the hip and bust so you can show as much or as little skin as you’d like. Snag this in a variety of brilliant colors and hit your local pool party for some summer fun.

Sizes available: S-XXL

Cupshe has some of the best one-piece bathing suits on Amazon and with Prime Day officially here, now is a great time to grab one at a great price. This style features a deep v-neck, adjustable straps that can be crisscrossed in the front or back, and removable soft cups. This style is also offered in a variety of colors for your choosing.

Sizes available: XS-XL

This high-waisted two-piece swimsuit is great for hot days at the pool or beach. It features a v-neck halter neckline with adjustable shoulder straps while the bottoms showcase a crisscross mesh inlay on the sides. Available in a variety of colors, pick your favorite and enjoy the amazing Prime Day swimwear price point.

Sizes available: 12 Plus-20 Plus

Looking for something super stylish and on-trend? This Calvin Klein logo bikini hits the mark. It features a pull-on top and high waist bottom with the classic Calvin Klein logo on the elastic bra and waistbands. Great for beach, pool, or vacation, it comes in three solid colors and one, multicolored pattern. Right now, it’s on a limited-time deal, so be sure to grab it quickly if you’re interested.

Sizes available: S-XL

Looking for something with a little tummy control? This bathing suit may be just the thing. Made of polyester and spandex, it features a ruched high waist, plunging neckline, crisscross front, and adjustable halter straps. A variety of colors and patterns are also available. At up to 49 percent off during Prime Day, this is a major steal.

Sizes available: S-XXL

Classic in all the best ways, this Lauren Ralph Lauren one-piece swimsuit is sure to be your favorite bathing suit this summer season. It features a v-neckline with twist detailing in front and scoop back. Available in four color options, select sizes and colors of this swimsuit are over half-off for Prime Day.

Sizes available: 0-16

At 49 percent off, this flounce tankini swimsuit with high waist bottoms is being offered at an amazing price point. It’s made of nylon and spandex and features a pull-on closure for easy and comfortable wear. This style is also offered in a variety of colors for your choosing.

Sizes available: S-XXXL

