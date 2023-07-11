If you’ve needed an excuse to upgrade a few items in your wardrobe (or just add something fun), consider Amazon Prime Day the reason you’ve been looking for. The plus size fashion deals running during this year’s Amazon Prime Day sale are so good and run the gamut of clothing options. Whether you’re looking for new workout gear (hello, two-for-one biker shorts) or want a summer maxi dress, there’s a Prime Day Deal for you.

For plus size clothing options that are both trendy and classic, I’d recommend shopping Amazon’s stylish label The Drop. The Drop frequently works with influencers and stylists to create pieces that look elevated but are affordable. The label is size inclusive so you’ll find that every item runs up to a 5X. Most of the pieces included in the line are seasonless (this is a good thing) which means you can wear them all year round with a little restyling. During Prime Day, you can get fan-favorite pieces from the line at an incredible discount.

Prime Day ends July 12 so you better put a lunch break hold on your calendar and get shopping! In order to unlock Prime Day deals, you just need to be an Amazon Prime member. If you haven’t already joined, you can sign up here and get access to major savings. Keep reading for some of the best plus-size Amazon Prime Day fashion picks.

Whether you’re wearing them to work out, run errands, or just under a dress or skirt, biker shorts are a summertime essential. You can stock up and get two for the price of one with this Amazon Prime Day deal. This pack is available in multiple color combinations and comes in sizes XL-4X.

This maxi dress will be your secret weapon when you aren’t sure what to wear. It’s chic, comfortable, and can easily be dressed up or down depending on your accessories and shoe choice. This dress is available in 18 different colors and in sizes XL-5X.

These high-waisted pants can easily work for the office or just a cute outfit on the weekend. The cinched waist ensures that they’ll be comfortable while the wide leg cut elevates the look. This pair of pants is available in plus sizes 16-24.

This airy dress is exactly what you’ll want to put on when the temperature gets uncomfortably high. The darker red color of the dress will also work great in the fall with a pair of boots. This dress is available in sizes XL-5X.

This button-up sweater comes in seven different colors and you’ll love it so much—you might as well start by picking two! This sweater gives major Coastal Grandmother vibes and will help you achieve a minimalist chic look. It’s available in sizes XL-5X.

It’s never too early to start building your fall wardrobe, especially if you’re buying a classic piece like a faux leather moto jacket . This one from Levi’s will never go out of style so might as well get it while it’s on sale. It’s available in sizes XL-4X.

