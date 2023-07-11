All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When it comes to shopping sales, especially a sale like Amazon Prime Day, my strategy is always the same. I search and prioritize items that I know I’ll end up buying anyway, regardless of whether it is on sale. So what’s the point then? This strategy helps curb my impulsive shopping habits and leaves me feeling confident in my purchases. At the top of my shopping list, this year are the celeb-loved sneaker deals for Amazon Prime Day 2023. Hailey Bieber loves New Balance sneakers and I do too—I might as well get them for over 30 percent off.

This year’s Amazon Prime Day selection features multiple pairs of New Balance sneakers that strike the ultimate balance between trendy and classic. A simple pair of blue and white New Balance sneakers will never go out of style which is why Hailey Bieber has been spotted in them multiple times over the years while leaving the gym or strolling with her husband Justin Bieber around Los Angeles.

There are quite a few other celeb-loved sneaker brands on sale in addition to Hailey Bieber’s favorite New Balance sneakers. Kate Middleton has made her loyalty to Superga known over the years and you can score a pair for under $30.

Getty Images.

All you have to do to make sure you can get the shoes for a crazy deal is to be a member of Amazon Prime. If you’re not a member, it’s not too late to sign up. If your kicks are looking a little too kicked, now’s the time to upgrade.

Courtesy of New Balance.

Though they were once considered the ultimate dad shoe, New Balance sneakers are currently one of the coolest kicks you can have on your feet. Celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Kaia Gerber, Katie Holmes, and even Rihanna are fans of the New Balance athletic shoe and have been spotted wearing them out and about. New Balance sneakers have been the “it” shoe for a few years at this point which means that they have officially outlived the trend cycle and solidified themselves as a total classic. You can’t go wrong with the traditional white and navy color combination pictured above that is currently on sale for Amazon Prime Day. The sneakers are sold in men’s sizes so just be sure to check the size chart, convert your size, and order accordingly.

Courtesy of Superga.

If Superga sneakers are good enough for literal royalty, they’re good enough for me. Kate Middleton has been a long-time Superga sneaker wearer and often sports the crisp white shoes for her sporty royal engagements. You don’t need a title or a photo op to wear them yourself. I love the woven sole and slide-on back on this pair of Superga sneakers. They are the perfect hybrid between a tennis shoe and an espadrille—the best of both worlds when it comes to choosing summer footwear. Plus, they’re over 70 percent off for Amazon Prime Day. What a deal!

Courtesy of Asics.

If a HGW (hot girl walk) is a part of your daily routine, it’s important to make sure you’re wearing the right shoes. Above all, they need to be supportive and durable while still looking cute with all of your matching workout sets. Take notes from celebs like Reese Witherspoon, Addison Rae, and Hailey Bieber, three ladies who love a good pair of Asic s. The grey and coral pair above will look cute all year round and won’t show dirt as quickly as a pair of white sneakers would. Plus, they’re under $50.

Courtesy of Adidas.

The Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers are perfect for anyone who likes to cross-train or spend time in the gym. Though they don’t have the same street style appeal as a pair of New Balance sneakers, they are tried-and-true when it comes to actual performance. The Cloudfoam silhouette features extra cushioning and has attracted celebrities like Khloe Kardashian to the style.

