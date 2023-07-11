All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When summer rolls around the very last thing I want to do is put a pair of jeans on. For me, warm weather means long maxi dresses, floral prints, and fluttery sleeves. Whether I’m heading to the office, to a coffee date, or even to a special event, picking out an outfit becomes so easy because all I have to do is pull a dress out of my closet. If you’re in need of a few more summer looks, I highly recommend checking out the best deals on dresses from the Amazon Prime Day sale. The only thing better than wearing a great outfit is knowing that you got it on sale.

In case you missed it, Amazon’s Prime Day Sale is running from July 11-12 and includes thousands of deals on everything from fashion to electronics to home goods. In order to get access to major discounts, you have to be an Amazon Prime member—if you haven’t already signed up, now is the time!

Influencers like Alix Earle have compiled their list of Prime Day favorites and since I consider myself an expert on summer dresses, I’ve compiled my own list of Prime Day must-haves. Keep reading for the dresses I’ve already added to my cart. Happy shopping!

Courtesy of Zesica.

This nap-style dress will be your go-to on hot summer days and the best part is that you can wear it over and over again because it comes in 25 (!) different colors and patterns. Wear it with slides for a casual look. For a dressier occasion, layer on accessories and pair it with wedges.

Courtesy of For Love & Lemons.

This eyelet mini dress gives off major cottagecore vibes. If I was planning a trip to Italy or just wanted to act like I was, this is exactly what I would wear.

Courtesy of Pretty Garden.

If you’re attending a summer wedding or are in search of a bridesmaid dress, now is a great time to get this gorgeous one-shoulder dress for the occasion on sale. It comes in 15 colors and will look amazing on the dance floor.

Courtesy of Zesica.

This bodycon maxi dress is a great alternative to the viral Skims dress (which always seems to be sold out). It’s available in 11 different colors and will show off all of your curves. For a classic look, opt for the dress in black—if you want to make a statement, a bright color, like this hot pink, is always a good pick.

Courtesy of The Drop.

I love the blue and white color combination of this sweet dress . The magic is in the details of the ruched bodice and ruffle hem. You’ll be able to wear this dress through fall under a knit sweater.

Courtesy of Zesica.

If you want to look really put together with minimal effort, a floral maxi dress always does the trick. I love the tiered skirt on this one and the fluttery sleeves. If you wear this into the office, be prepared for a massive influx of compliments.

Courtesy of The Drop.

There’s something inherently sexy about a one-shoulder dress . It’s flirty without being too obvious. The side cut-outs on this black number from The Drop solidify this as a killer date night look. It’s available in six colors and sizes XXS-5X.

