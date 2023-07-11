Jennifer Aniston Just Wore $18 Flip-Flops That Are Even Less For Prime Day

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

So, it turns out Jennifer Lopez isn’t the only A-lister who likes to wear affordable flip-flops. Another Jennifer, Jennifer Aniston, joins the club with none other than the celeb-loved Brazilian brand, Havaianas.

On July 5, the paps spotted her post-workout in a tank, leggings, and sunglasses. However, the Top Flip-Flop Sandal in Ruby Red stole the show. These super casual and super affordable sandals are marked down during Amazon Prime Day. They currently sit at $13.40, which is their lowest price in the past 30 days. Considering they’ve only ever dropped to $11.84, this is a markdown you should definitely take advantage of while you still can. Sign up for a Prime membership if you haven’t already to secure faster shipping options, early access to special deals, and more.

You might be wondering why we’re shouting out these particaulr flip-flops. Well, they’re sold out everywhere except at Amazon (thank goodness, since it’s Prime Day!). Because they have a history of selling out, you’re going to want to put some pep in your step as you check out your cart.

They also come from a brand that’s been around since 1962 and has garnered celeb fans such as Lori Harvey, Barbie Ferreira, Kaia Gerber, Jennifer Lopez, Sofia Vergara, and Alessandra Ambrosio. Color me impressed!

Jen’s pair features a cushioned footbed that sports a textured rice pattern and rubber sole. The brand literally describes them as “marshmallow-soft,” by the way. Additionally, the rubber is slip-resistant so you won’t be sliding all over the place. The material is also lightweight and waterproof so you can wear the sandals all day, every day—and anywhere.

From a laundry list of errands to pilates class to vacation, just slip into the Top Flip-Flop Sandal for a comfy, durable, versatile option. They’re the kind of shoe you’re going to want to pick time after time this summer (let your dogs breathe for goodness sake!).

And while you might think you should opt for the flip-flops in a neutral colorway like black or white, Jen makes a great case for bright pops of color, especiallyRuby Red.

Choose between the six different colors and sizes 5 through 12.

Over 6,000 shoppers have given these Havaianas flip-flops a perfect five-star rating. And here’s what a couple of them have to say.

“Been wearing these since I was a child in Brazil…my favorite flip-flops…they last years longer than any other…I had a pair for over 15 years…these are the original ones with a wider band. What can I say, I’m hooked,” raved one reviewer.

“After ordering four different pairs of my previous favorite brand (Reef) and returning them, I tried these. They are perfect! Great for my wide feet without being too bulky. I was worried about getting a rubber pair but they are lightweight and very sturdy, definitely well-made,” wrote another shopper. “You need to size up. I wear an 8 1/2 in boots and sneakers but I got a 9/10 which was just the right size. Will be buying a backup pair.”

A whole 15 years of Havaianas? How could you possibly turn away from these flip-flops? Soon enough, you’ll be ordering a backup pair, too.

Remember to add these affordable flip-flops to your cart ASAP before they sell out at Amazon. They’re on sale for $13.40 during Prime Day, and that, my friends, is an incredible deal for summer sandals.

