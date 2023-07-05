All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

When July hits, I love spending warm nights by the beach, walking to get an ice cream cone after dinner, and leaving work early for team happy hours. My favorite part of the month, however, has to be Zara’s summer sale. Zara puts almost everything on sale on its website and in-store twice a year and I’m happy to report that the Zara summer sale for 2023 is so good. If you’ve been wanting to do a little wardrobe re-brand or just want to find something special for a good price, you’re going to love the selection.

This year’s sale includes the typical trend-driven pieces you’d expect to find at Zara like mesh tops, costume jewelry, and body-con dresses. When it comes to the Zara sale, I am guilty of getting trapped in the trend cycle. I’ll buy something flashy from Zara (especially if it’s on sale), wear it once, and then question why I bought it in the first place. That’s why this year, I’m using the sale to look past the trends and find the real gems.

In an effort to build my “effortlessly cool yet refined and put-together” capsule wardrobe, I rounded up all of the sale pieces that fit my new vision. These are items I’ll be able to wear for multiple seasons, in multiple ways, and in multiple combinations. Now that’s smart shopping!

A few highlights of my selection include a chic woven bag, a crisp button-down, a versatile midi-dress and, for a little spunk, cheetah print kitten heels. These pieces can be dressed up or down with a few accessories and have major layering potential. Since I chose items with more of a classic design, they look a lot more expensive than they actually are—almost all of my picks are under $50.

There are so many different ways to style my Zara sale picks that I don’t even care if you copy my shopping cart. Keep scrolling for the 13 items I’m buying.

This white dress will be one of the most versatile pieces in your summer wardrobe. You can wear it with layers of gold jewelry, under a T-shirt or with a sweater. I love how the bubble hem gives it a subtle elevated look.

If you don’t already have a crisp button-down in your wardrobe, now is your time to get one at a major discount. This blue shade will work for the office or as a chic bathing suit coverup when you’re OOO.

A lightweight pair of shorts is the perfect thing to slip on for your morning coffee run, trip to the grocery store or walk to the beach. You can dress these up by wearing them with the button-down (pictured above) or keep it casual with a ribbed tank.

I’m a total sucker for a good striped sweater. This one feels nautical, preppy and modern all at the same time. This is the perfect option for tying around your shoulders during the day and putting on when the sun goes down.

Basic Knit Jacket $22.99 $35.90 36% Off

Sandals that are cute and comfy? Say less! This black woven pair of slides will go will everything in your closet and the gold detailing will make it look like you put a lot more effort into your look than was actually required.

In any capsule wardorbe, it’s important to have a patterned piece (or two) that you can mix and match with your more neutral items. This mini skirt is a great bet—the dip-dye color combination makes it easy to coordinate and it can easily be dressed up or down.

Woven bags are amazing because they’re trendy and completely classic at the same time. This one comes lined and has a drawstring closure. You can wear this in the city, to the beach or even into the office.

I typically use sales as an opportunity to stock up on basics. I know I’m going to need and buy a white tank, so I might as well get it on sale! I love the double strap on this option which comes in black and white.

Ok I know it’s still summer, but it’s never too early to start thinking about trench coat season. The light color combination of this one means you can totally wear it on cool spring and summer days but come fall, you’ll be thrilled this is in your closet.

These cheetah print kitten heels will liven up even the most simple outfit. Wear them with jeans or shorts, a striped sweater or button-down for an effortlessly cool dinner look. The best part is that you can wear these year round and give them the attention they deserve.

Animal Print Slingback Shoes $39.99 $89.90 56% Off

There’s honestly nothing I love more than a lace blouse, especially one with a bow. Wear this over a tan bralette to show a little skin and then pair it with casual shorts and the cheetah print kitten heels—you’ve just put together a killer outfit!

I’m a firm believer that a sequin evening bag is a closet staple. This one will look great with the dress you’re wearing to a summer wedding or with a laid-back outfit. I especially love the citrus orange shade for summer.

If you’re caught in-between the high-rise and low-rise jean debate, consider a mid-rise option as the solve to all of your problems. This pair sits comfortably on the hip and has a little room through the leg while still maintaining a structured fit.