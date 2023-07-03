Target’s July 4th Sale Has Skims & Lululemon Dupes & Other Cute Summer Finds Starting at Just $4

Fourth of July is a holiday synonymous with fireworks, outdoor barbecues, and classic treats like bomb pops and hamburgers and hot dogs, but at Target, it’s also known as a site-wide savings holiday where you can find your favorite swimwear, dresses, and athletic wear on sale for 30 percent off.

This year, there are so many deals on Skims dupes like bodycon dresses that’ll cost you just $15.40 and swimwear deals that start at just $10. Just make sure to act fast, because Target’s sizzling summer savings event will end on July 4, 2023. I’d recommend building your cart now because sizes are quick to sell out at Target, and you can blame the cuteness of everything they have in stock. Here are a few stand-out deals to take note of now so you can shop over the weekend before Tuesday rolls around.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Target is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Rib Knit Side Ruched Bodycon Dress

This Skims dress dupe typically retails for $22, but for the sizzling summer savings event, you can grab it for just $15.40 while supplies last until July 4, 2023.

High-Rise Flex Shorts 3″

If you’re a fan of Lululemon, you might recognize these shorts dupes. Right now you can pick them up in four different colors for under $18. No code necessary—just make sure to shop before July 4, 2023.

Asymmetrical Dress

The pickleball court is calling! Get ready for all of your summer activities with this 30 percent off sale. This dress will run you just $21.

Openwork Swing Tank Top

This is anything but a “basic,” but it’s certainly priced as one. This knit tank top would pair perfectly with the matching bottoms, denim shorts, or even a long silk skirt and it’s on sale for just $13.

Tiny Tank Top

At just $3.50 per top, you can afford to pick up a few in any of the seven shades it comes in. It’s the perfect summer staple.

Tube Top

Tube tops are a must in the summer when temperatures hover around 100 and you’ve got the sunscreen on deck. These tube tops come in so many different fun colors like hot pink, and on-trend blueberry milk blue.

High Leg Cheeky Bikini Bottom

Seriously, do not sleep on Target’s swim deals! These will be 30 percent off until July 4, and with these prices you can afford to refresh your entire swim drawer.

Fanny Pack

This bag is the spitting image of the Lululemon belt bag, and you can grab it now for just $10.50 (regularly $15).