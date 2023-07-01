Target Just Dropped Tons of Cute New Dresses Under $40 Perfect For All Your Summer Events

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Summer is here! Which means it’s time to bare some shoulders, dust off your favorite pair of sandals, and get comfy AF in your favorite new flowy dress. Even though you might have to bear extreme temperatures, depending on where you are in the U.S., nothing beats getting dressed and going out with your friends without having to lug a jacket around.

So head to your favorite local spot that’s blasting the air conditioning, and check out this curated list of the cutest and most affordable dresses on sale at Target right now. I went through dozens of pages of products, so you don’t have to, and plucked out the cutest drops that are on sale or under $40 right now. Happy shopping!

Spaghetti Strap Dress

This maxi-length dress is so versatile and can be dressed up or down, depending on what shoes you rock with it. The best part? It’s on sale for $35.

Mini Sundress

The halter neck and on-trend neutral color make this dress a stand-out. It’s available in sizes XS to 4X and is also available in mustard orange and white. IDK about you, but I’m definitely picking up this brown color.

Satin Shift Dress

This mid-length dress is made from mid-weight satin fabric, so it’ll keep its structure as you wear it but won’t be too hot or too thick.

Maxi Slip Dress

This bright lilac color will make you stand out at any event this summer. Plus, it comes in so many different shades and patterns (cheetah print, anyone?).

Ruched Fit & Flare Dress

The elastic in the neckline and smocking in the back are the perfect details to help give you a custom fit when you wear this mini.

Ruched Knit Mini Dress

Okay elegant cocktail affair calling? This dress is answering! The one shoulder detail and ruching on the side give this simple statement dress and upscale feel. Plus, it’s available in sizes XS through 4X.

One Shoulder Midi Slit Dress

This Alani Noelle x Future Collective dress will be available on July 2, so make sure to add to your cart in your size now, because it will sell out.

Halter Tie Neck Open Knit Crochet Midi Dress

It’s so hard to find a full-length cover-up for your swimsuit that’s actually cute. This one checks all the boxes and also comes in a beige color.

Strappy Bodycon Knit Dress

This bodycon knit dress is about to be a staple in your closet, especially when you consider it’s just $8 and comes in every color you can imagine. Pick up a few while it’s still in stock.