These 8 Long Sleeve Swimsuit Styles Have You Covered This Summer

Gone are the days when everyone had to wear a sporty one-piece to the beach. Today, there are so many swimsuit styles available so you can find the one you’re most comfortable in. The resurgence of high-waisted options are great if you want a little more tummy coverage, and now long sleeve swimsuit options are in if you want a little more top coverage and want to stay more protected from the sun if you’re going to be outside for longer periods of time.

If you’ve been shopping for your dream long-sleeve bathing suit that’s cute, comfy, and affordable, we’ve got you covered. And just so you know, long-piece bathing suits don’t just come in one-pieces. You can grab cute two-piece styles that are super functional and easier to move around in as well. Check out all the different options we’ve rounded out below.

Long Sleeve Asymmetric High Leg One Piece Swimsuit

Long-sleeve styles can still show some skin! This one has a stomach cut out, and one arm free so you can make a chic fashion statement as you splash around beach-side.

Long Sleeve Cut Out One Piece Swimsuit

The ring in the center of this swimsuit makes it chic enough to wear as a bodysuit with some shorts when you’re not in the water. Get you a swimsuit that does both!

Long Sleeve Knot Bralette Bikini Top

It’s also a great idea to pack a long-sleeve style if you’re going on vacation in case you get an accidental sunburn but still want to be at the beach the next day. But with styles these cute, it’ll prob end up being your first choice.

Liberty & Justice Women’s Long Sleeve Cropped Rash Guard

Here’s another double-duty swim style that can double as a going-out top. The skin on the chest is some of the thinnest skin on our bodies, so covering it up under the sun is always a good idea.

Easy Fit Cropped Tankini Top

You can’t go wrong with a simple and chic all-black style. This one has a looser fit so you won’t feel it digging into you after a long day.

Neon Colorblock Rashguard One Piece Swimsuit

This high-leg cut one-piece will highlight your shape while keeping you protected from the sun at the same time. Pretend you’re in Blue Crush and snap some seriously cute Instagram pics in this baby. Did we mention there’s a cute, open-back keyhole detail to boot?

Two Piece Swimsuits Long Sleeve Cutout Front

BRB, adding this to cart ASAP. How cute is the contrasting prints, the cow print detail, and the cut-out on the top—all while scoring extra sun protection in the process? This is one of those suits that seriously makes me want to become a long-sleeve beach girlie for life.

Randee Rashguard One-Piece Swimsuit

If you need a pop of color in your life (and who doesn’t?), this long-sleeve style if for you. Plus, the zip-up design allows you to control the coverage for the perfect look.