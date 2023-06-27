All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve got upcoming Fourth of July plans (even if that’s just simply hanging on a roof barbecuing), you’re going to need an outfit that matches the vibe. Don’t fret if your shopping searches have come up short ahead of the holiday weekend—Amazon’s Fashion Department will quite literally have you covered.

The retailer isn’t just a hotspot for household items, big ticket purchases and under-the-radar beauty finds; it’s also a really great place to look for fashion items, both basic and formal. If you’ve ever got a wedding coming up that you’ve RSVP’d to, or are in desperate need of more basic tank tops to rock on repeat, you’ll no doubt find the perfect fit. And that definitely rings true for the upcoming holiday, too, because the retailer just discounted a bunch of celebratory-looking pieces.

If you find the American flag merch a little too….cringe….there’s plenty of other routes to take (no judgment if you don’t, though.). Try dresses, for example—the fashion offerings extend far and wide in that area, with maxi dresses, floral dresses, sexier dresses and more up for grabs.

I could go on and on about what else is worth picking up this week during Amazon’s Fourth of July sale (alongside non-sale, new arrival fashion pieces that are super cute.) Check out our favs down below.

Amazon

ZESICA Boho Floral Dress

As one reviewer put it, “This dress is so comfortable. It washes nice and I can dry it in the dryer and it still fits afterwards. Nice material, not see-through at all. It’s wonderful to wear around the house.”

This matching set will keep you cool and cute during the heat of the weekend (and beyond!) Plus, it comes in a range of colors.

Amazon

ANRABESS Women’s Casual Loose Sundress

Tank dresses are my favorite way to feel semi-put together while also staying comfortable. This loose-fitting sundress checks both those boxes, and is even on sale.

You’ve probably seen trendy hot pink button ups all over lately, and we’re eyeing this affordable option that comes with matching comfy shorts.

Last matching set, we promise. We just couldn’t get over this super fun print! The set also comes in a few other designs that simply shouldn’t be missed.

OK, so maybe you’re hitting the bars or the club after watching the fireworks. Then you’ll definitely need this little number to stun in.

For all you beach babes, pick up this super festive two-piece for the low, low cost of $26 (that includes both top and bottoms!)

Go for vacation vibes in this tropical dress that will pair perfectly with sneakers or sandals.