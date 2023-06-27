The Cult-Fave Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress Is on Rare Sale—& It’s All I Wear

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

The dress section in my closet keeps growing, but despite the new additions, I always—and I mean always—come back to one dress in particular. Outdoor Voices’ Exercise Dress is the gold standard when it comes to cute dresses that also function as activewear. I remember buying my first Exercise Dress and honestly not expecting much of it. But when I say this garment is a complete and total game-changer, I really mean it. It’s my most-worn dress of all time and a piece I’m constantly urging my friends to purchase.

But let’s first address the elephant in the room. The iconic OV Exercise Dress costs $100 a pop, which is probably not what you wanted to hear. But great news! It’s on sale for 20 percent off through August 31. Celebrate the Exercise Dress’ fifth birthday with a discounted $80 price tag. I rarely see this wardrobe essential marked down, so now is the prime time to get it for less. If you’re still on the fence with the price, let me explain my love for this dress and how it’s definitely worth your coin.

First off, it’s the most versatile number in my closet. I can literally wear it anywhere, whether I’m headed to play tennis, frantically run errands or scarf down brunch. I personally think it’s the perfect dress to pack for a trip because it’s lightweight, can be worn in any situation and is super comfortable. For these same reasons, I can also wear it to bars and clubs, or even to music festivals. My friend that introduced me to The Exercise Dress told me it’s incredibly convenient and comfy for festivals. And after owning one for almost two years, I totally understand.

If we’re getting into the nitty-gritty details, let’s go down the checklist, shall we? Ultra-lightweight performance woven fabric that dries quickly and supports your every movement? Check. A built-in shorts liner so you don’t accidentally flash everyone around you? Check. Side pockets in the built-in shorts liner that can hold your keys, phone, chapstick and more? Check. Adjustable straps that ensure all-day wear and don’t dig into your shoulders? Check. Need I say more?? I can’t think of a single thing this dress lacks.

A different friend just visited me and packed the Abercrombie Exercise Dress alternative, and though it looked very similar to the OV one, the material, to me, didn’t feel as smooth and lightweight. I insisted the O.G. Exercise Dress is well worth the investment, and I also told her it’s on sale right now.

So, here I am, telling you exactly what I told my friend: Just get the dress! Because if you have a dupe, you’re truly missing out. And if you have the original Exercise Dress, you’re not going to want to take it off.

There are currently eight colorways, and I just know you can’t go wrong with any of them. I would suggest starting with the Black version because it matches everything and looks a bit dressier if that’s what you’re going for. However, a bright pop of color from the Sun Dance option feels like such a fun summer vibe.

The Outdoor Voices Exercise Dress is made from 85 percent nylon and 15 percent spandex, and you can toss the garment into the washing machine on a cold cycle. Lay it flat to dry, but if you accidentally chuck it in the dryer, it’s not the end of the world (trust me, this comes from personal experience). To ensure your new fave dress lasts for the long haul, do not bleach, iron or dry clean it.

Now, go forth and invest in the dress that is soon to become your most-worn item, but be sure to hurry and grab the OV cult fave while it’s still on sale for $80.